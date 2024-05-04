A family in Texas got help from a brave person on Thursday when a tornado touched down near Hawley.

As the twister hit the Lambert family’s home, they were desperately holding onto each other inside a closet as the storm raged outside, Fox Weather reported on Friday.

An image from MyRadar Weather shows the twister when it touched down near Hawley:

A destructive #tornado, with damage at least in the high-end EF2 to low-end EF3 range, looms west of Hawley, Texas yesterday as captured by @MatthewCappucci: pic.twitter.com/ZVC22DQptH — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) May 3, 2024

Per the Fox article, Kasey Lambert said she and her husband Wes tried to cover their two children as best they could while the house around them was ripped to shreds. However, their son Lane was torn from them and thrown into a pile of debris.

The mother said when they got up and picked up their daughter, Ally, Wes found Lane and picked him up. Moments later, the family began running as the tornado still loomed nearby.

To the family’s immense relief, storm chaser Freddy McKinney was tracking the tornado while broadcasting the scene on his YouTube Channel.

When he parked near the family’s property, he saw them running towards his vehicle and knew exactly what he needed to do.

Video footage shows the intense moments debris hit McKinney’s vehicle as the twister moved slowly along in front of him. “Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh! There’s people! There’s people!” he exclaimed when he saw the family making their way towards him.

“Get in! Get in the car!” he told them as Kasey approached the vehicle carrying her daughter. “Please God, help!” she cried in desperation.

McKinney then drove as fast as he could to a nearby hospital as Lane was bleeding from a large gash on his head.

Kasey later said, “It was just an act of God that Freddy’s timing was when it was.”

During an interview after the ordeal, Wes told Big Country Homepage that when he saw the tornado, “I told my wife, ‘Get ready. It’s coming.’ It was about a minute later and it was there.”

The family is still recovering and their grandmother, Rea Lambert, said they were “whirled around inside” the house during the storm:

Now, community members are helping the Lamberts clean up the devastation the storm left behind, and Rea Lambert said, “It’s a miracle they survived, so God has a purpose for their life or they wouldn’t be here.”

