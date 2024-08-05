Over $1 Million in Cocaine Blown onto Florida Beach by Hurricane Debby

More than $1 million worth of cocaine was washed onto a Florida beach as Hurricane Debby reached Florida, bringing heavy rains and flooding.

Samuel Briggs II, the Acting Chief Patrol Agent for the United States Border Patrol in Miami revealed in a post on X that “25 packages of cocaine,” or roughly 70 pounds worth of cocaine was blown onto a beach located in the Florida Keys.

“Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys,” Briggs wrote in his post on Monday. A “Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.”

After Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida Monday, five people were reported dead as a result of the dangerously high winds, torrential rainfall, and flooding, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In a post on X, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Debby was “centered near” the Florida and Georgia border around 5:00 p.m.

CNN reported that after hitting Florida as a hurricane, Debby would continue to “dump historic levels of rain and bring catastrophic flooding” while being classified as a tropical storm.