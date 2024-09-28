“The town of Erwin was also along the path of danger from the Nolichucky River. The town is already experiencing flooding from the record rains and was the site of a daring rescue of dozens of hospital staff and patients who spent hours on the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital after floodwaters surged into town,” the outlet said.

More video footage shows floodwaters after they washed away a section of a bridge in the area as cars waited on one side of it:

Greene County Chief Deputy David Beverly said, “We think for your safety it’d be better to evacuate and go to the shelters or if you have a place to go, if you live within a mile of the Nolichucky dam there on the actual highway or downriver of the dam.”