Donald Trump Rips Kamala Harris’s ‘FAKE and STAGED Photo’

Former President Donald Trump on Monday ripped Vice President Kamala Harris’s “FAKE and STAGED” photo, featuring her supposedly speaking to FEMA on the ongoing Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

“Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing,” Trump said of the now viral photo, which supposedly shows Harris speaking to FEMA. One of the main issues — that countless social media users have pointed out — is that Harris’s earbuds are not even connected to her phone, as the wire seemingly drops to her lap. It is not connected to her phone, which is sitting on the table in front of her.

“You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!” Trump pointed out, pointing to a litany of failures by the Biden-Harris administration.

“Biden and Harris abandoned Americans in Afghanistan. They sacrificed Americans to an Open Border, and now, they have left Americans to drown in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and elsewhere in the South,” Trump exclaimed.

“Under this Administration, Americans always come last, because we have ‘leaders’ who have no idea how to lead!” he added.

Indeed, Harris came under fire over the weekend after Harris jetted off to Los Angeles to party with celebrities and studio executives at her glitzy fundraiser at the JW Marriott. Trump called her out, questioning how Harris could focus on that when “big parts of our Country are devastated and under water — with many people dead?”

Many have called Harris out for her response to the hurricane — or lack thereof at this point, as Breitbart News detailed.

Meanwhile, Trump is headed to Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, set to deliver relief items to victims of the storm. Trump also said that he has supplies for residents of North Carolina as well, and while he planned to visit the area too, he logistically cannot interrupt local responders, taking attention away from those in need.

“I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas,” Trump added.

Authorities have confirmed at least 116 to be dead in the aftermath of the major storm.