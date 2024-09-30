Kamala Harris Blasted for Hurricane Helene Response: ‘AWOL,’ ‘Pitiful’

Vice President Kamala Harris is facing intense scrutiny — not from the establishment media, but from Americans on social media — for her lackluster response to the damage inflicted on several states due to Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm late Thursday in Florida’s Big Bend region. While Florida has been in recovery under the direction of Florid Gov. Ron DeSantis — who is no stranger to unleashing a strong hurricane response, swiftly restoring power, inspecting bridges, and clearing roadways in the Sunshine State — many inland and beyond were caught off guard by the mass devastation in inland areas, such as Asheville, North Carolina. According to the Associated Press, at least 30 were killed in that mountain town due to the devastation of the storm.

One major factor that has been on the minds of many is President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s response — or lack thereof.

“Asheville, North Carolina. East Palestine, Ohio. Lahaina, Hawaii. The list is endless. When disaster strikes, Kamala and Biden are nowhere to be found,” RNC Research pointed out.

“Hurricane Helene’s devastation is a Katrina-like disaster and our leaders are AWOL,” journalist Carmine Sabia said as others described the Biden-Harris response as “pitiful,” wondering what, exactly, she is doing.

Harris’ s X account featured one photo of her supposedly on the phone with FEMA about the impacts of the storm.

“I also spoke with @NC_Governor Cooper about the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in North Carolina,” she wrote.

“Our Administration will continue to stay in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” she continued, offering her “thoughts” with those who lost everything. Many were quick to mock her photo, as her headphones were not even plugged into her phone, indicating a completely staged photo.

“What have you guys been doing? Because it seems like a lot of state and local officials and citizens doing the work,” one X user said.

“Are we going to give them as much aid as you’ve given Ukraine?” another asked.

“Since they are not Ukraine, you clearly don’t care. Same was with East Palestine, and now North Carolina,” another observed.

“This photo is staged AF just like your entire campaign,” one chimed in as another added, “Under your administration, all the needs of illegals are taken care of while Americans are dying, missing, without power, and stranded on their roof, awaiting for help to arrive.”

“Why is Lyin’ Kamala Harris in San Francisco, a City that she has totally destroyed, at fundraising events, when big parts of our Country are devastated and under water – with many people dead?” former President Donald Trump asked on Sunday.

“She is openly acknowledged to be the Worst Vice President in History and, as President, she would be even WORSE!” he added.

Trump, conversely, will be visiting the affected areas, traveling to the city of Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday, according to a press release.

“President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Valdosta, Georgia to receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene, facilitate the distribution of relief supplies, and deliver remarks to the press on Monday,” the Trump campaign wrote.

It is reminiscent of Trump’s response — and the Biden administration’s lack thereof — after the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, as Trump showed up before the administration, comforting the people and bringing them provisions, reminding them that they were not forgotten.

