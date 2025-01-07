A brushfire erupted in Eaton Canyon near Altadena just north of Pasadena amid the Los Angeles wildfires on Tuesday, which have been exacerbated by the massive windstorm hitting the area.

The fire reportedly erupted around 6:40 p.m. in the area above Altadena and has since engulfed over 200 acres with wind gusts expected to exceed 100 mph. Per CBS News:

The fire was first reported at around 6:40 p.m. in the area above Altadena, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Early numbers from firefighters show that the blaze had engulfed about 20 acres of brush and was burning uphill. Pasadena Fire Department crews say that significant wind in the area is causing the flames to act erratically and spread quickly.

Photos and video of the fire immediately began to circulate online.

As Breitbart News reported, a horrific wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades amid an ongoing windstorm, which officials have said may be the worst to hit the Los Angeles area since the 2011 windstorm that caused millions of dollars in property damage, including mass power outages and uprooted trees.

“The fast-burning wildfire that broke out in the mountains above Pacific Palisades amid extreme high winds on Tuesday morning threatened homes and the local public school, which was evacuated,” Breitbart News reported earlier.

“The fire broke out in the brush near the Paseo Miramar neighborhood … Palisades Drive and spread quickly,” it added.

