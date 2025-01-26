Ohio Woman Freezes to Death While Letting Dog Outside

An Ohio woman reportedly froze to death overnight in her yard while letting her dog outside this week.

Deputies with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office found 43-year-old Eugenia Michele Wadman dead in her yard after responding to a 911 call just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to a report by WKYC.

The emergency call reported an unresponsive person at an address on Hanville Corners Road in Willard, Ohio — located in Huron County — approximately 60 miles southwest of Cleveland.

Authorities said Wadman apparently fell on snow and ice in her yard while she took her dog outside during the night “wearing only light pajamas.”

The 43-year-old woman “appeared to have fallen and sustained injuries consistent with struggling and crawling on the snow- and ice-covered yard,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies also disclosed that Wadman was already dead when EMS and law enforcement arrived at the scene, adding that they do not suspect foul play.

Ohio authorities said that hypothermia likely set in “quickly” due to temperatures hovering around 20 degrees around the time Wadman appeared to have fallen in her yard.

The sheriff’s office also noted that medical conditions may have contributed to the woman’s death.

An investigation into Wadman’s death is currently being conducted while officials wait to receive full autopsy results.

The condition of the woman’s dog remains unknown.

