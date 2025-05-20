Franklin Graham: Volunteers Descend on Kentucky and Missouri in Wake of Deadly Storms, ‘Helping in Jesus’ Name’

Graham then added, “We’re thankful for every volunteer helping in Jesus’ Name to clear the debris and encourage those who have lost so much. We want them to know that ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble’ (Psalm 46:1).”

According to Fox Weather, entire neighborhoods in London were smashed and reduced to rubble during the storms. Members of the military, first responders, and volunteers have since traveled to the area to search for survivors and to help clean up.

Aerial video footage of London shows leveled buildings and piles of debris:

The storms took the lives of over two dozen people and Kentucky was the hardest hit area, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the storms reportedly damaged over 5,000 homes in St. Louis, per Breitbart News.

Samaritan’s Purse disaster response specialists hit the ground running after the storms, bringing tools and emergency equipment to help those affected in Kentucky and Missouri, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday. It noted that volunteers would quickly begin tarping roofs, clearing debris, and helping neighbors recover their belongings so they could start their lives over again.

“Yesterday, many families across America woke up to a trail of death and destruction after Friday night’s severe tornado outbreak. I know these will be difficult days for many and my heart breaks for those who are grieving the loss of their loved ones. Please join me in praying for them and for our Samaritan’s Purse teams who are responding in Jesus’ Name,” Graham said.