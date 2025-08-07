California: Canyon Fire Spreading Fast near Santa Clarita, Simi Valley

The Canyon Fire near Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, just north of Simi Valley and east of Santa Clarita, has grown to over 1,000 acres.

According to KTLA, the fire “began just after 1:30 p.m. and had grown to 200 acres by 3 p.m. and 600 by 3:15, according to Cal Fire.”

The fire grew to over 1,000 acres by 4:15 p.m. pacific time, with multiple evacuation orders underway as well as several warnings in both Ventura and Los Angeles County.

The Angeles National Forest is providing air support to help battle the blaze, and the Los Angeles County Fire Department is also contributing. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the hot conditions are contributing to its growth, especially on Thursday, the expected hottest day of the heat wave.

Images of the growing fire were shared on social media Thursday afternoon.

According to Deadline, an emergency proclamation was also put in place for the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park.

“The latest Evacuation Warnings issued at 4 p.m. indicated the threat of spread was on the fire’s northern flank, away from Magic Mountain,” it noted.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the fire, said the proclamation will allow “us to unlock vital state and local resources more quickly and removes barriers that could slow down our first responders.”

“Our priority is to protect lives, homes, and critical infrastructure, and this proclamation will help ensure that we have the tools and support necessary to meet the urgent needs of our communities,” Barger added.

