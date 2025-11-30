VIDEO: Winter Storm Blasting Midwest Cancels 1,400 Flights

A huge winter storm has slammed the Midwest, causing traffic snarls and headaches for travelers trying to get home after Thanksgiving.

Over 1,400 flights were canceled on Saturday with the majority due to the winter storm that has put millions of people under weather alerts, ABC News reported.

The outlet continued:

Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the most impacted airport by far, with over 930 cancellations and over 750 delays as of Saturday afternoon. Flights leaving to O’Hare are delayed an average of five hours due to snow and ice, according to the FAA. Chicago Midway International Airport had 187 cancellations and 85 delays. Both airports were also issued ground stops.

The National Weather Service for Chicago (NWS) said early Sunday snow was also expected on Monday making travel hazardous.

Indeed, the Weather Channel reported another winter blast was headed to the Midwest and the Great Lakes.

Per the outlet, Winter Storm Chan “will set its sight for the Northeast, potentially bringing widespread icing and significant snow to the region Tuesday into Wednesday morning.”

“Winter Storm Chan will bring another round of new snow to the Midwest and Great Lakes Monday into Monday night. This comes after Winter Storm Bellamy dumped double digit snowfall amounts across a large swath of the Midwest on Saturday. Chicago O’Hare reported 8.4″ of snow, making it the snowiest November day on record,” the report said.

An example of the traffic trouble people experienced happened in Putnamville, Indiana, where a crash on Interstate 70 resulted in a 45-car pileup. However, no major injuries were reported, according to the ABC article.

A state police officer said wrecker services were on scene working to move vehicles. He then encouraged drivers to be safe in the weather conditions:

Per the Weather Channel, “Good news for the kiddos…the snow will stick around for a while as highs won’t make it above freezing for the entire week. The upper level pattern will feature reinforcing shots of cold air every few days, leading to a stretch of cold and unsettled weather for many across the Midwest and Great Lakes.”