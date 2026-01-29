A big-hearted and quick-thinking man in East End, Arkansas, did not let winter weather conditions keep him from rescuing a dog on Monday.

When Pulaski County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Responder Shannon Ellington noticed the dog was trapped in the water of a frozen pond, he took swift action to get the canine to safety, THV-11 reported.

The dog, named Chewy, had somehow gotten onto the ice but it broke and he fell into the frigid water. It was in a frightened state when Ellington put on his dry suit and life vest in preparation to save the dog.

In a social media post with photos of Ellington carrying out his mission, OEM said Ellington was able to make it to the dog using ropes.

The photos show Chewy watching as his rescuer approached while crawling on his belly so as not to break the ice further:

When Ellington reached Chewy, he gathered up the big pup and and pulled him out of the water. Chewy was then reunited with his owner and is expected to be okay.

“This was in East End, close to his house. East End Fire also on scene to assist,” OEM’s post read.

In response to OEM, one social media user said of Ellington, “Angel without Wings right there.”

The news comes after a harsh winter storm slammed much of the Midwest, South, and Northeast. Millions of people prepared for the storm, and in Benton, Arkansas, a local church delivered supplies and comfort to the elderly, the disabled, and their pets, according to Breitbart News.

One church volunteer said, “It’s wonderful to be able to meet the needs of the people, but just being able to touch their hands, and their hearts, and pray with them. Just… It means the world to us.”

Prior to the severe winter weather, another canine was rescued in early January when firefighters in Westerly, Rhode Island, saved a dog trapped in freezing water after he stepped onto a frozen pond and fell through the ice, per Breitbart News.

“The fire department reminded neighbors that ice is never safe and although crews are trained to handle such situations, they are still extremely dangerous,” the report stated.