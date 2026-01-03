Firefighters in Westerly, Rhode Island, rushed to aid a neighbor’s dog on Thursday when it became trapped in icy waters.

The dog, whose name is Phoenix, loves to walk with his owner but when he set foot on Little Masachaug Pond, the thin ice gave way underneath him, WJAR reported Thursday.

In a social media post, the Misquamicut Fire Department said first responders rushed to the scene to save Phoenix before it was too late.

When they arrived, Phoenix was unable to move and his head was the only part of his body above the ice, according to pictures the department shared:

Firefighters put on their ice rescue suits and gear to rescue the distressed canine. Video footage shows one firefighter making his way toward Phoenix. The firefighter had to break the ice in front of him to reach the pup, who eventually moved toward him, clearly relieved someone was there to help:

“Phoenix and the rescuers were safely brought back to shore and were all doing well when on scene,” the fire department’s post read.

Another dog owner at the scene told WJAR she was glad to have such heroic first responders in her community.

“These guys are there all the time on the spot, and we really appreciate it,” she commented, noting it could easily have been her dog who needed rescuing.

WPRI video footage showed Phoenix after the incident, and he appeared to be fully recovered as noted by his wagging tail and bouncy demeanor. A reporter for the outlet said he was back home and doing “just fine.”

The fire department reminded neighbors that ice is never safe and although crews are trained to handle such situations, they are still extremely dangerous.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the rescue, one person writing, “What an amazing rescue of this beautiful pup! THANK YOU!!!!!”

“God is good!!!! Thank you so much for saving that sweet baby’s life!!!!!!” another person commented.