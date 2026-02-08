New Yorkers have been enduring extremely harsh winter weather, but temperatures are expected to gradually increase into this week.

The bitter winter weather was “colder than parts of Antarctica” with temperatures dropping to three degrees on Sunday, the New York Post reported, noting wind chills made it feel like 14 degrees below zero.

According to the Weather Channel:

Bitterly cold temperatures are here for the Northeast, including New York City and Boston. Cold alerts blanket most of the region through Sunday, where wind chills up to 15 degrees below zero are possible for millions. Single-digit high temperatures are possible for interior portions of the Northeast, and frostbite is a major concern. These temperatures are expected to be the coldest this winter season for the region.

However, conditions in and around New York City are forecast to change as the week begins, and residents will start to warm up.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) announced Monday that 16 New Yorkers were found dead outside amid the extreme winter weather, per Breitbart News. He also repeated that officials had issued a “Code Blue” on January 19, urging people to get inside.

Mamdani said, “Each of these lives lost is a tragedy. My heart was with the families of those mourning their loved ones,” adding that officials were working to get people into warming shelters.

Tens of thousands of New Yorkers reported a lack of heat and hot water throughout January and laid blame at the mayor’s feet, per Breitbart News.

He has reportedly been called before the City Council regarding the city’s emergency response to the extreme winter weather, the outlet said, noting that “lawmakers are asking if the socialist mayor has done enough to protect tenants as heat complaints reach record highs.”

Video footage shows frozen waterways in areas of the city as the weather continued bearing down:

“Rare Extreme Cold Warnings have been issued for more than 43 million people, including major metro areas such as New York and Philadelphia, through Sunday evening by the National Weather Service,” the Post article said.