Donald Trump: ‘The Wall Will Come Later’ After DACA Amnesty Deal

President Donald Trump confirmed to reporters that he was willing to deal with Democrats on amnesty for DACA recipients separate from funding for his promised wall.

“People want to see that happen,” Trump said about amnesty for DACA recipients, repeating the argument that illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children were here “through no fault of their own.”

advertisement

He said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan were “very much on board” with the plan that would likely include more funding for “massive border security.”

“The wall will come later, we’re right now renovating large sections of wall, massive sections, making it brand new, we’re doing a lot of renovations,” he said to reporters as he left the White House to view the hurricane damage in Florida.

Asked by a reporter if he favored amnesty, Trump replied, “DACA. The word is DACA.”

Earlier in the morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that the wall was “already under construction.”

“The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built,” he wrote.