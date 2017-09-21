Roy Moore: No Such Thing as ‘DREAMer’ Illegal Alien, Program Was ‘Never Passed by Congress’

Anti-establishment Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denounced the use of the term the open borders lobby and mainstream media have used to describe illegal aliens shielded by the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Moore, during a debate with establishment-backed candidate Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), said the term “DREAMer” to describe nearly 800,000 illegal aliens protected by DACA does not actually exist, because the temporary amnesty program was never approved by Congress.

“We don’t need to talk about DACA,” Moore said during the debate. “Obviously Congress did not do their duty on DACA, which was a mere memo from the Department of Homeland Security under Barack Obama, which violated the laws.”

“Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals – it’s very simple,” Moore continued. “DREAMer? DREAMer development, relief, education of alien minors. There’s no such thing as a DREAMer. You know why? It was never passed by Congress. And when it didn’t pass by Congress, Obama himself, through his Homeland Security, decided to implement a program and violate the law. That’s why we’re here today. That’s why we’re having a problem today.”

Unlike Moore, who adamantly opposes DACA and amnesty, Strange has ducked the issue, writing only on his campaign website that “It is our duty to uphold and enforce immigration law,” as Breitbart News reported.

Moore then cited his support for Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. David Perdue’s (R-GA) RAISE Act, which would cut legal immigration in half, from one million a year to 500,000 a year, to benefit American workers and end the constant flow of low-skilled workers and chain migration favored by the establishment – a system where legal immigrants with English comprehension and professional skills are given priority to enter the U.S.

“DACA is wrong,” Moore continued. “DREAMer is wrong. We need to look at the RAISE Act … the Reform of American Immigration for a Strong Economy. We need to look at vetting these people coming into our country. And pick people that are going to do something for our economy. That’s what Jeff Sessions says.”

“I think we can take care of DACA very easily,” Moore said. “By turning them to the RAISE Act. Pass the RAISE Act in Congress … then we can let [in] the most qualified. A lot of the people on DACA simply aren’t qualified. They haven’t been asked the questions about their entry and where they stand on things. It’s been family-oriented.”

“I support firmly the RAISE Act and I think it should be acted on by Congress and the sooner the better,” Moore said.

As Breitbart News has reported, the RAISE Act would do the following to aid American workers:

Reduce the number of Green Cards given out every year from about one million to 500,000

Prioritize immediate family households, thus ending extended family chain migration to the U.S.

Create a visa program for U.S. citizens to bring elderly parents to the U.S. for caretaking purposes

Eliminate the diversity visa lottery, where 50,000 visas are “arbitrarily allocated” every year

Cap permanent U.S. refugees resettlement to 50,000 migrants per year

Moore’s weight behind the RAISE Act and cuts to legal immigration to help raise wages for America’s working-class and middle-class is a stark contrast to his opponent’s history with reforming immigration in the national interest.

As Breitbart News reported, Strange only most recently said he looked forward to working on legislation like the RAISE Act, though he chose not to co-sponsor the legislation and refused to publicly endorse the bill after he obtained the endorsement from the pro-open borders Chamber of Commerce, which is now demanding Congress pass an amnesty for illegal aliens shielded by DACA.