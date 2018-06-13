Donald Trump: ‘Fake News’ the Biggest Enemy of the United States

President Donald Trump lashed out at the “fake news” again, signaling frustration with negative reports about his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

“Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools!” he wrote on Twitter.

He specifically singled out NBC and CNN for criticism.

“So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN,” he wrote. “They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have ‘begged’ for this deal-looked like war would break out.”

Despite hosting a press conference in Singapore for over 60 minutes with reporters, establishment media remained heavily critical of Trump’s meeting with Kim.