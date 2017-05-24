Manchester Attacker’s Younger Brother Arrested in Libya

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) — The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert venue in Manchester has been arrested in Tripoli on suspicion of links with Islamic State, a spokesman for a local counter-terrorism force said on Wednesday.

The force, known as Rada, detained Hashem Abedi, who was born in 1997, on Tuesday evening, spokesman Ahmed Bin Salem told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Patrick Markey)

