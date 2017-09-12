‘It’s Not Good Enough’ – Breitbart’s Kassam Tells Fox Trump Admin Must Name Radical Islam, Ban Muslim Brotherhood

Breitbart London Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam has said the Trump administration needs to call out radical Islam by name and designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Speaking on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, Kassam expressed concern at what appears to be the administration’s increasing reluctance to confront radical Islamic terrorism by name following September 11th commemorations.

advertisement

“It’s incredible how they can say ‘Dressed in false religious garb’ today, when throughout the campaign they’re banging the drum about radical Islamic terrorism, we heard that time and time again,” he told host Martha MacCallum on Monday, referring to Defence Secretary James Mattis’s exculpatory description of militant jihadists.

“It got left out of the Afghanistan speech a couple of weeks ago, and it was left out today… We have to get real about this issue; about what’s going on in Barcelona; about what’s going on in Nice; about what’s going on in London,” he added.

“These are not people who are changing the religion; instead we have to be real that they are fundamentalists, literally interpreting the Quran, and acknowledge the fact that the people who stand up against them from within Muslim communities are actually attacked by liberal Leftists.”

Kassam explained how people like him, who comes from a Muslim background, are dismissed out of hand as “Islamophobes”, and how “People who are trying, trying to get people to realise they don’t have to literally interpret the Quran and chop people’s hands off and their feet off, as it says in the Quran, are being pushed aside as voices.”

He warned: “This isn’t ‘false religious garb’, this is real religious garb.”

Welcome new followers after @marthamaccallum show. If you want more, you can get my new book on radical Islam: https://t.co/iPrAmUwnME — Raheem (@RaheemKassam) September 12, 2017

The former adviser to Brexit campaign leader Nigel Farage did acknowledge that President Trump had empowered the U.S. military and U.S. intelligence agencies to step up the fight against organised terror abroad, but said this was “not good enough” by itself.

“It’s all well and good to spend blood and treasure abroad to chase terrorists down — and absolutely it was the right thing to do — but the fact of the matter is, you have this radical element in your society at the moment, in your communities,” he explained.

“And when Barack Obama — as former DHS whistleblower Phil Hainey told us — ordered that groups like Tablighi Jamaat were not to be looked at here in the United States, I want to know, and people [in the country] want to know, that this president will be willing to reopen those investigations, willing to designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its operations in the United States a terrorist organisation.

“This is not about some far flung away land, and securing their freedoms and securing their democracy, it’s about securing this nation.”

Fo llow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery