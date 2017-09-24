Brexit Leader Nigel Farage Endorses Judge Roy Moore, Will Speak Alongside Bannon at Rally

Nigel Farage — the man behind Britain’s anti-establishment Brexit vote and an early supporter of President Donald Trump during his campaign for election will stand behind Alabama Republican primary candidate Judge Roy Moore.

The veteran campaigner will speak in support of the candidate Monday evening at a rally in Fairhope, Alabama, reports The Guardian.

The news comes a day after Breitbart reported executive chairman of Breitbart News and President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon would be addressing the same rally alongside Phil Robertson, businessman and star of popular television programme Duck Dynasty.

The appearance of Mr Farage, Breitbart London understands, is not to oppose President Trump but to assist him in battling against Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell’s candidate in the GOP primary.

Mr. Farage told Breitbart London he was keen to help the President achieve his goals, and that his appearance at the rally was about helping to cement the victories over the political establishment that the President and his base won in 2016.

Breitbart reported Friday the remarks of the President on his thoughts surrounding the Alabama race when he appeared to show regret in backing the establishment candidate. “We have to be loyal in life,” Trump said. “There is something called loyalty, and I might have made a mistake and I’ll be honest, I might have made a mistake.”