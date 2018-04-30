DOJ Files Charges Against 11 Alleged ‘Caravan Migrants’ for Illegal Entry to U.S.

The Department of Justice is reported to have filed criminal charges against 11 “caravan migrants” who allegedly entered the United States illegally over the weekend. One of the migrants is reportedly charged with illegal re-entry after removal.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California filed criminal complaints against 11 people who are believed to be members of the “migrant caravan,” according to a statement obtained by Breitbart Texas.

“When respect for the rule of law diminishes, so too does our ability to protect our great nation, its borders, and its citizens,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in the statement. “The United States will not stand by as our immigration laws are ignored and our nation’s safety is jeopardized. U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman and his team should be commended for quickly filing illegal entry charges for individuals apprehended along the southwestern border. We will continue to work with our partners in each U.S. Attorney’s Offices to aggressively pursue prosecutions of criminal illegal entry.”

A federal law enforcement official told CNN that charges were filed against two Salvadorans, six Hondurans, and three Guatemalans.

Many of the alleged illegal aliens crossed the border in the Goat Canyon region, about 4 miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where a few hundred “caravan migrants” gathered in anticipation of crossing the border to file for asylum. Some of the others reportedly crossed about 2 miles west of the port in an area known as “W-8.”

San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodney S. Scott said that a group of migrants believed to be part of the “migrant caravan” crossed the border illegally on Friday and Saturday, Breitbart California’s Joel Pollak reported.

“In several of these incidents, children as young as 4-years-old, and in one case a pregnant female, were detected entering the United States illegally through a dark, treacherous canyon that is notorious for human and drug smuggling,” Scott said in a written statement.

The chief’s statement continued:

Entering the United States at any place other than an official Port of Entry is illegal. … To anyone that is associated with this caravan, Think Before You Act. If anyone has encouraged you to illegally enter the United States, or make any false statements to U.S. government officials, they are giving you bad advice and they are placing you and your family at risk. We are a very welcoming country but just like your own house, we expect everyone to enter through our front door, and answer questions honestly. On a national level that front door is the Ports of Entry. If you enter the United States at any place other than a Port of Entry it is a crime. You will be arrested and referred for prosecution.

One of the 11 “caravan migrants” charged in the criminal complaint has allegedly been previously deported. If convicted for aggravated re-entry after removal, the illegal alien could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Court documents obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed that in addition to the Central American migrants who crossed illegally three Indian nationals also crossed with the group.

Border Patrol agents arrested 18 people who allegedly crossed the border illegally at the “Goat Canyon” area on Friday night. Agents said the illegal aliens admitted to being citizens of foreign countries. Thirteen of the migrants admitted to being Honduran nationals, three were citizens of India, one came from Guatemala, and one from Mexico, court documents stated.