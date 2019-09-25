Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton’s Missing Emails Could Be in Ukraine

President Donald Trump floated the possibility Wednesday that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails could be on a server in Ukraine.

“I think they could be,” Trump replied to a reporters who asked if the president thought the missing emails could be in Ukraine.

“Frankly, I think that one of the great crimes committed is Hillary Clinton deleting 33,000 emails after Congress sends her a subpoena,” Trump recalled. “Think of that, you can’t even do that in a civil case, you can’t get rid of evidence like that.”

The president commented on Hillary’s emails ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in New York City Wednesday afternoon.

Trump mocked Hillary for saying that the emails she deleted were personal.

“Then she said, as I remember it, that ‘Oh they had to do with the wedding and yoga,’ She does a lot of yoga right?” Trump said. “So they had 33,000 emails about the wedding of her daughter and yoga, I don’t think so.”

Trump told Zelensky that the United States also had a lot of corruption, citing the actions of former FBI director James Comey and others in the FBI.

“Hopefully it’s going to be found out soon,” he said.

The transcript of Trump’s phone conversation with Zelensky revealed that the president was interested in the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike, suggesting that they could have information about the Democrat National Committee’s email server which was claimed to have been hacked by Russia in 2016.

“The server, they say Ukraine has it,” Trump said during the call. “There are a lot of things that went on, the·whole situation. I think you’re surrounding yourself with some of the same people.”

The DNC server, however, is separate from Clinton’s private server that hosted her government emails before she deleted them.