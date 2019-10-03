President Donald Trump’s approval ratings rose to 76 percent in September according to the Farm Journal Pulse Poll released Thursday.

That’s a five-point jump in approval from August, as the president also experienced a 12-point jump in farmers saying that they “strongly approved” the president.

The August poll showed that only 43 percent of farmers strongly approved of the president but in September, that number jumped to 55 percent.

President Trump continues to hike tariffs in the ongoing trade battle with China, causing China to issue retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm imports.

Trump has vowed to continue helping farmers suffering from the retaliatory tariffs with federal money collected by China tariffs.

“Our deal with China, our deal with so many — they’re all coming along very, very nicely,” Trump said last week, urging patience. “Our farmers, by the way, have been incredible. They’ve been incredible.”

China announced last Thursday they had purchased “considerable” soybeans and pork from the United States as they prepare for further trade talks in Washington.