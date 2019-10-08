Report: Ukraine ‘Whistleblower’ Had ‘Professional Relationship’ with 2020 Democrat

The intelligence community inspector general testified Friday that the so-called “whistleblower” who mischaracterized President Donald Trump’s call with the leader of Ukraine had a previous “professional relationship” with a 2020 Democrat candidate, according to the Washington Examiner.

“The IG said [the whistleblower] worked or had some type of professional relationship with one of the Democratic candidates,” one person with knowledge of inspector general Michael Atkinson’s testimony told the Examiner’s Byron York.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.