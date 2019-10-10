Live Updates*** Magasota: Trump Holds Minneapolis Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday evening. This will be Trump’s first rally since the House started its impeachment inquiry.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates. All times eastern.

—

8:02 PM: “Purple Rain” playing at the Target Center. Trump set to take the stage soon.

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ now playing inside Minneapolis rally. not sure if this is part of the usual mix or added for this location. pic.twitter.com/nhQVvBWJde — Jorge Ribas (@jribas) October 11, 2019

7:35 PM:

Trump thinks he can flip Minnesota, says Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is bringing voters to his side:

"I think we can win," President Trump says when asked if he thinks he can win the state of Minnesota, where is he is holding a rally tonight. "I think [Rep. Ilhan] Omar is helping us win in Minnesota and other places," he adds https://t.co/v9k9wHU3Rc pic.twitter.com/T5TKOm2rpF — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 10, 2019

First an umbrella, followed by @POTUS stepping off Air Force One in the wind and raid of Minneapolis. Heading to Target Center for his campaign rally. pic.twitter.com/X9wjluPZpT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 10, 2019

Air Force One lands in #Minnesota with @realDonaldTrump set to speak at a rally at Target Center tonight @KSTP pic.twitter.com/KXhfcJVvR2 — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) October 10, 2019

Inside the Target Center tonight in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/9CNc1xGjvm — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 10, 2019

–

Huge lines as always:

Line for tonight’s Trump rally is no joke. pic.twitter.com/5WzdnHe8Rx — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 10, 2019

Massive line for the Trump rally and there seems to be a constant flow of people joining. pic.twitter.com/Q5wrMOkjQH — Tony Webster (@webster) October 10, 2019

–

Scooters temporarily banned:

E-scooters are typically taken offline for hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Minneapolis just temporarily banned scooters ahead of tonight’s Trump rally. https://t.co/Dsk6GBOBFd pic.twitter.com/7Vqtl17gfE — Andrew J. Hawkins 🚇🚌🚲 (@andyjayhawk) October 10, 2019

Protests:

Crowd chanting “Lock him up” outside Target Center as trump supporters stream in.#trumpminneapolis pic.twitter.com/WvzUXTJ2Il — bengarvin (@bengarvin) October 10, 2019

Minneapolis giving a warm welcome to Trump supporters. #TrumpProtest pic.twitter.com/NPhNlVAJT9 — Todd Tanji (@ToddTanji) October 10, 2019

President Trump’s campaign rally and the planned protests Thursday night could become contentious. Make sure you understand your rights and know what steps you can take to reduce your risk if stopped or detained.https://t.co/zxOu7pEafk — ACLU of Minnesota (@ACLUMN) October 10, 2019

Large protests starting to gather outside the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis ahead of Trump’s scheduled appearance:https://t.co/HoLblfgAf2 pic.twitter.com/3OtYroXLjH — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) October 10, 2019

Trump is coming to Minnesota today to stoke the flames of hatred and division. That’s not who we are or what we stand for. @MinnesotaDFL needs help to combat Trump on the ground. Join them here: https://t.co/jwRqkDoiO7 #MoneyBlizzard https://t.co/e3kCfKX5Z8 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 10, 2019

Magasota: Trump supporters out in force:

A look inside Target Center two hours before #TrumpMinneapolis. pic.twitter.com/TTUGiBPH6X — Stephen Montemayor (@smontemayor) October 10, 2019