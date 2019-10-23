Donald Trump: Never Trumper Republicans ‘Human Scum’

President Donald Trump berated Republicans opposed to his presidency on Wednesday, calling the “Never Trump” branch of the party “human scum.”

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do-Nothing Democrats,” he wrote. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

Trump’s latest attack was in response to the news that “Never Trumper” Republican lawyer John Bellinger represented the United States diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor during his testimony in Congress.

“Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency,” Trump wrote. “Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems!”

Trump urged his administration to stop hiring “Never Trumpers.”

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats,” he wrote. “Nothing good will ever come from them!”

The small group of Republicans opposed to the president continue criticizing the president, especially after Democrats announced their impeachment inquiry.

Sen. Mitt Romney, one of the original “Never Trumpers,” stepped up vocal criticism of the president in recent days.

On Twitter, Romney criticized President Trump’s actions in Syria right after the president announced that Turkey had agreed to a permanent ceasefire in the region.

It’s unthinkable that Turkey would not suffer consequences for malevolent behavior which was contrary to the interests of the United States and our friends. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 23, 2019

Trump has expressed admiration for the Democrat party for staying united while urging Republicans to do more to fight.

“They’re vicious and they stick together. They don’t have Mitt Romney in their midst,” Trump said on Monday about the Democrats. “They don’t have people like that. They stick together. You never see them break off.”

The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

….Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019