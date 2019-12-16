Nolte: Michigan Swing Voters ‘Have Virtually Zero Trust In Media’s Coverage’ of Trump

The far-left Axios reports that Michigan swing voters not only hate impeachment, they “have virtually zero trust in the media’s coverage of” President Trump.

Smart people.

Yep, as the national impeachment polling continues to move against the media and Democrats, at the swing state level things look even more dire for America’s Ukraine Hoaxsters.

And these are not just any swing voters in Michigan, this focus group was made up of voters who supported President Obama before moving over to Trump in 2016.

In other words, these are the voters the Democrat Party and fake media are counting on to come back home in 2020, to return to the Democrat fold and defeat Trump’s re-election chances. Well, they are not coming home. They are no longer Obama/Trump voters. They are now just Trump voters.

“Some swing voters here who voted for Barack Obama and then Donald Trump are firmly in Trump’s camp now — and they’re sick of impeachment,” Axios reports, adding, “These voters hate the fact that House Democrats are moving toward impeaching the president. They call it a distraction from the issues that would actually improve their lives.”

Those issues include “preserving Social Security, cracking down on illegal immigration, and keeping jobs in the U.S.”

“They have virtually zero trust in the media’s coverage of” Trump and “credit Trump with making health care more affordable.”

They explained that Trump’s tax cut “saved them more in taxes so they can now reallocate that money to pay for prescription drugs.”

The focus group was taken in Saginaw County, Michigan, a crucially important swing county in a crucially important swing state. Obama won the county by 12 points in 2012; Trump won it by only a single point. Michigan had been part of the Democrats’ Rustbelt firewall, at least until Trump won Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan in 2016.

According to Axios, only two of the focus group participants said they will “definitely” vote for Trump next year, but none of them are “excited by any of the 2020 Democrats, and no one signaled an interest in supporting a Democratic candidate.”

The best news here, of course, is that these former Obama voters can no longer be fooled by the fake news media. After four years of hoaxes and lies — the Russia Hoax, Brett Kavanaugh: Serial Rapist Hoax, KKKovington KKKids Hoax, endless hate crime hoaxes, and now the Ukraine Hoax — the swing voters have moved from believers to skeptical to non-believers, which is quite a leap for former Obama supporters, and a resounding rejection of the media.

The American people are waking up to the truth about the corrupt and rigged media, and not a moment to soon.

Does anyone honestly believe America’s working class is going to continue to support a political party that can no longer tell the difference between men and women?

