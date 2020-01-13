Fauxcahontas: I Can Beat Trump with Anti-Corruption Platform

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she can defeat President Donald Trump in 2020’s general election with an anti-corruption platform, making her claims in a Thursday-published interview with former speechwriter for Barack Obama Jon Favreau on the Pod Save America podcast.

Warren expressed joy at being able to tell Americans what she viewed as “broken” across the U.S. in pursuit of building a “different” country. She assessed her “biggest chance” of defeating Trump as being rooted in an anti-corruption message (emphasis added):

To me it’s you fight from the heart for what you believe in, and running for president has been this extraordinary opportunity to talk about what’s broken in our county, to really try to give it a frame and how we can build a country, going forward, that is different. I think the big contrast that we’re going to make with Donald Trump in the general election, I think the one that gives us the biggest chance of winning is over corruption, and it’s the corruption of money in Washington. It’s the donors, but it’s also the lobbyists and lawyers and the bought-and-paid for experts and the bought-and-paid-for think tanks that just flood Washington. They flood Congress. ‘Just create a little exception for us. Just, you know, can we rewrite that rule just a little bit to help us?’ And they do that for all the agencies for all the department until the whole game is tilted wildly in favor of those who are already rich and powerful and against everyone else. How do you end up in a country where a company like Amazon proudly announces, ‘We just made $1 billion in profits and we’re paying zero in taxes?’ How many lobbying dollars did it take for them to get there? But they go there. So I see this as who government works for, and for a generation coming of age now, this has got to be the crucial question.

Warren described herself as a politician who had overcome difficult odds by defeating a Republican incumbent senator in Massachusetts.

“I will be the only person on the debate stage … who has beaten a popular incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years,” said Warren. “I’ve been out there in these fights to win.”

Warren claimed to have not had political ambitions until former President Barack Obama advised her to run for the U.S. Senate.