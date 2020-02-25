Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in South Carolina

Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Mike Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, and Amy Klobuchar will debate on Tuesday evening in Charleston, South Carolina. CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host the debate.

CBS News personalities Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker will moderate the debate.

This is the last debate before Saturday’s first-in-the-South primary in South Carolina and the Super Tuesday contests next week.

8:59 PM: Biden asked how he can convince black voters how he can change years of inequities. Biden says he worked in the projects as a public defender and extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. He claims he worked on getting rid of redlining and talks about giving people of color more opportunities to build wealth. He also wants to go after people involved in “gentrification.”

8:57 PM: Warren says it is important to talk about race and the role the federal government played in discriminating against African Americans. She throws in a jab at Bloomberg for blaming African Americans and Latinos for causing the housing crisis while she was fighting so they didn’t get screwed again.

Garrett suggests Warren is saying Bloomberg is a “borderline racist” and Bloomberg says Warren is “misinformed” about his redlining comments. Bloomberg says he is surprised the “other contestants” showed up after he beat them in an attempt at a joke that fell completely flat.

8:56 PM: Garrett asks Klobuchar a question from a Twitter user about affordable housing for minimum wage workers. Klobuchar wants to take care of the Section 8 backlog and creating incentives for affordable housing to be built.

8:55 PM: When asked about charter schools, Bloomberg’s defends NYC’s success with charters schools but says they may not work in every place.

Warren says her Secretary of Education will be someone who has taught in public schools and public dollars should stay in public schools and high-stakes testing should get eliminated.

Buttigieg, pointing out that his partner is a teacher, talking about investing more in teachers with compensation and support.

Warren says one way to support teachers is to get rid of student-loan debt.

8:48 PM: Buttigieg asks how Sanders will deliver a revolution if he does not support a rule change on the filibuster. He says Strom Thurmond used the filibuster to block Civil Rights legislation.

Sanders says he has a D- rating from the NRA and it will get worse once he becomes president.

8:46 PM: Bloomberg name-checks Moms Demand Action that he bankrolled and has put in background checks in 20 states.

Biden and Klobuchar go back and forth on who should get credit for trying to close the “boyfriend loophole.” Klobuchar says she has the “receipts” showing she can be for an assault weapons ban and win Republican-leaning districts.

8:45 PM: When Sanders is asked about giving gun manufacturers a pass, he doesn’t answer the question and says Biden voted for bad trade deals and the Iraq War. He then finally admits it was a bad vote. He says he lost a seat for Congress for voting to ban “assault weapons.” He should have said the last parts first.

8:43 PM: Warren says she has seen gun-safety legislation get introduced and not passed because of the filibuster. She says the filibuster gives a veto to the oil industry, the gun industry. Warren says Democrats must be willing to roll back the filibuster.

8:42 PM: Whitaker, Brennan, and Garrett now join the debate after the moderators let the first part of the debate get out of control.

King grooves a pitch over the plate for Biden to hit on gun control. He asks why anyone should have faith he is the one to get gun control done. Biden says he beat the NRA and passed the Brady Bill with waiting periods. He says “his friend to my right” (Sanders) gave to gun manufactures absolute immunity.

8:35 PM: Sanders says he has beaten Trump in 47 of the last 50 polls. Sanders says he beats Trump in swing states like Michigan and the way to beat Trump is with a movement.

Bloomberg says “polls aren’t the election.” He wonders if anyone can imagine moderate Republicans will vote for Sanders.

Warren says the progressive agenda is popular and hits back at Bloomberg for saying Democrats need to seek out “moderate Republicans.”

8:31 PM: Biden, invoking the late Sen. Fritz Hollings, hits Steyer for buying a private prison system after he knew they hogtied prisoners. Biden trying to get back some of the black vote Steyer is taking from him. He also says Bernie has not accomplished anything.

Steyer says he has since fought to end private prisons and started banks to help people of color because the current financial system is prejudiced. Steyer hits Biden for writing the infamous Crime Bill.

Klobuchar says black voters have been lied to too often and says there cannot be more broken promises to “this people.”

Bloomberg reminds the crowd that he spent $100 million to get new Democrats elected. It seems like he almost slipped and said he “bought that” before saying “got that.”

8:30 PM: Buttigieg trying to do the math. He says Sanders’ plan adds up to four more years of Trump and Kevin McCarthy being Speaker of the House. Buttigieg says Sanders will cause Democrats to lose Congress. Buttigieg says Democrats who helped the party take back the House are running away from Sanders’ plans as fast as they can.

8:29 PM: Steyer says the choice between Sanders and Bloomberg is one between a Democratic Socialist and someone who has long been a Republican. Steyer says he is scared that if Democrats go to one of those extremes, they risk re-electing Donald Trump.

8:28 PM: Sanders cites various studies claiming Medicare for All will save money.

8:25 PM: O’Donnell asks Sanders about the cost of his various programs. She wants to know if he can do “the math for the rest of us” since he can only explain how he can pay for just half…

After Sanders flails and throws out various taxes to fund some of his programs, Klobuchar says his plans do not add up at all. Klobuchar says Sanders is making a “bunch of broken promises that sound good on a bumper sticker.”

Chaos erupts after candidates all want to talk about “math.”

8:18 PM: Debate turns to electability. Warren mentions that Bloomberg funded Lindsey Graham’s campaign. She says Bloomberg backed an “anti-choice” Republican in Pennsylvania and Scott Brown against her. She says the core of the Democratic Party “will never trust him. He has not earned their trust. I will.” Warren says Bloomberg is the riskiest candidate because he cannot earn the trust of the base.

Bloomberg says he has been training for this job since 9/11. He says he has run a city that is bigger than most countries. Bloomberg says “all of the sideshows” that Warren brought up “has nothing to do with that.”

Warren says this is personal and claims she was let go in her twenties, citing “pregnancy discrimination.” She claims Bloomberg said “kill it” to one of his pregnant employees. Bloomberg says he never said that and says Warren never would have had that problem had she been teaching in NYC. Warren again says women bound by nondisclosures should be allowed to speak if “there is nothing to hide here.”

Bloomberg says nobody has accused him of doing anything except making an inappropriate “comment or two.” Bloomberg says nothing is ever enough for Warren and it’s time to start talking about other issues.

Buttigieg says if Bloomberg gets nominated, he’ll be re-litigating it all year.

8:15 PM: Buttigieg says Bloomberg’s stop and frisk policy was “racist” because it disproportionately impacted people of color. Buttigieg also points out that there are “seven white people on this stage talking about racial justice.” He says nobody on stage has the “lived experience” of black men/women.

Klobuchar also says NYC’s stop and frisk policy under Bloomberg was racist as well. She talks about various criminal justice programs and equal opportunity programs after quoting Martin Luther King on the “single garment of destiny.” She also brings up voting rights and talks about Wisconsin/Georgia “kicking people off” of rolls.

8:14 PM: Bloomberg asked what he is apologizing for when he is apologizing for stop and frisk. Bloomberg says he is apologizing for “letting it get out of control.” He talks about working hard to improve the school system for “black and brown kids” in New York City. When King says it (stop and frisk) continues to follow him, Bloomberg says that “it is in their interest to promote that.”

Bloomberg says he was the mayor of the most populous city for 12 years and it is a better city because of his leadership.

8:13 PM: King asks Biden why his numbers are slipping with black voters. Biden says he is still 15 points ahead in the latest poll. Biden says he has “worked like the devil” to “earn the vote of the African American community.” He says he has been creating jobs in South Carolina and mentions ports and various Obama administration programs. Biden says he intends to win South Carolina and win the African American vote.

When asked if Biden will continue if he doesn’t win South Carolina, Biden says, “I will win South Carolina.”

8:09 PM: Biden whacks Sanders on guns after invoking the Mother Emanuel massacre. He also accuses Sanders of wanting to primary Obama and says being “progressive” is about “getting things done.”

Sanders says he’s hearing his name mentioned a little bit tonight. Sanders says the American people don’t want candidates running who are funded by billionaires.

8:08 PM: Steyer says Sanders’ analysis is right but he doesn’t like his solutions. He comes out against a government takeover of the private sector. He says the answer to unchecked capitalism is “breaking the stranglehold” corporations have on the government.

8:07 PM: Buttigieg asks voters to think about how chaotic a Sanders vs. Trump campaign would be.

8:02 PM: Sanders is asked about the country’s low unemployment rate and how he will convince voters a Democratic Socialist will do better than Trump. Sanders says the economy is doing great for billionaires like Bloomberg but “things are not so good” for “ordinary Americans.” Sanders talks about an “economy that is working for the one percent” after talking about student-loan debt and homelessness.

Bloomberg says Russia is helping Sanders so Sanders can lose to Trump. Sanders says he is not friends with China’s Xi. Buttigieg says Russia is trying to create chaos.

Warren says Bernie is winning because progressive ideas are what Democrats are about. But she says she will make a better president than Bernie because she can “dig into the details.” She accuses Bernie’s team of trashing her for doing the work and slams Bernie’s plan for their lack of details.

8:00 PM: O’Donnell and King are set to introduce the candidate as the debate is about to get started. The seven candidates take the stage and go to their podiums.

7:35 PM: Fireworks begin at the top of the hour.

Everything is telegraphed and incompetent advisers still do not prepare their candidates:

So this piece has the Sanders camp categorically asserting he was just focussed on his reelection in 2012 and never considered a primary challenge to Obama. But as someone who was on the campaign in 2011, those of us on the ground then remember he had a funny way of showing it https://t.co/v2AeLiFvtA — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) February 25, 2020

Five elected officials—all who are black—took turns unloading on Sanders in interviews in Charleston, S.C. “The stakes in this election are enormous…And we need a candidate who's fully vetted. We don't believe that Senator Sanders has passed this test.” https://t.co/YVqmEsWHUN — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 25, 2020

NEW: Tom Steyer told me he doesn't think discussion of Michael Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreements "rises to the level of a presidential debate." Steyer also said he won't apologize "for being a success" & plans to criticize Bernie Sanders at the debate. https://t.co/0eC6kax5AK — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 25, 2020

Ahead of the debate tonight, Warren is re upping video from 2018 — embracing anger as a way to fight. Remember that a report recently showed Bloomberg called her scary. Biden in 2019 referred to her politics as angry. She’s done this before. https://t.co/ao719eLVKC — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) February 25, 2020

A South Carolina pastor told me he was invited to a meeting with the Klobuchar campaign. I asked him if was he going, he said no. "But if I did," he continued. "I'd ask where have you been for a year." — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 25, 2020

Joel on the ground in South Carolina: