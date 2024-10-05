Conservative journalist and political commentator Jack Posobiec revealed that former President Donald Trump had been “adamant” about standing in “the same exact spot” he had been in during his first rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Daily Wire reporter Mary Margaret Olohan, Posobiec explained that he had been “privy” to some of the planning for Trump’s return rally in Butler, after facing an assassination attempt at his first rally on July 13.

Posobiec explained that “despite everything” the Secret Service, security, and Trump’s advance team told him, Trump insisted that he stand where he stood at his first rally in Butler. He said:

Despite everything Secret Service said, despite everything security said, despite everything even the advance team said, President Trump was adamant that his podium where he stood — he said ‘I want to be on the same exact spot, I do not want to be one inch different from where I was.’ And, they set it up almost identical to the way it was that day, albeit with I think about double, or perhaps even triple the amount of security.

At the beginning of Trump’s second rally in Butler, he said, “As I was saying.”

Trump’s return to Butler comes months after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building, and shot Trump “with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

Corey Comperatore, a firefighter, was killed when he threw his wife and daughter to the ground to protect them after shots had been fired. Two other men, James Cophenhaver and David Dutch, were also injured.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Trump’s life, the former president has credited God for his survival.

When asked about a St. Michael the Archangel sign Posobiec had posted about, Posobiec explained that there were “three of those across Butler County,” and added that “as a Catholic” and believer, he feels it “was the protection of St. Michael the Archangel” that saved Trump.

“As a Catholic, as a believer, we believe that it really was the protection of St. Michael the Archangel, through divine providence that saved Donald Trump that day,” Posobiec added. “And, he said as well himself, I’ll just put it this way, Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for his religious views…….he felt that he was saved for a higher purpose and by a higher power.”