Musk on President’s Character: ‘No Truer Test than Courage Under Fire’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about former President Donald Trump’s character, pointing out that after he was shot during his first rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, he was “fist pumping.”

Musk, who was among the guests at Trump’s second rally in Butler on Saturday, spoke about how “the true test” of a person’s character “is how they behave under fire.”

“The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said. “We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs, and another who is fist pumping after getting shot. ‘Fight, fight, fight.’ Blood coming down the face.”

“America is the home of the brave,” Musk added. “And, there’s no truer test than courage under fire. Who do you want representing America?”

Musk added that the presidential election was “the most important election of our lifetime.”

“This is no ordinary election,” Musk added. “The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms. They want to take away your right to vote, effectively. You have fourteen states now that don’t require voter ID. California, where I used to live, just passed a law banning voter ID for voting.”

During Trump’s first rally in Butler on July 13, 2024, he was shot by a “bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, after Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from the rooftop of a nearby building where he had a direct line of sight on Trump.

After being shot, Trump was seen standing up, pumping his fist to the crowd, and mouthing, “Fight, fight, fight” as blood could be seen running down the side of his face.