Joe Biden promised a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal aliens during his campaign rally on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, CA.

After mixing up his wife and sister, promising to find cures for Alzheimer’s disease and cancer if elected president, and describing “climate change” as an “existential threat” to humanity, Joe Biden made his pledge to offer citizenship to illegal aliens.

WATCH:

Joe Biden promises "pathway" to citizenship for 11 million illegal aliens. #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/xW1Pe8cYtk — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) March 4, 2020

As he did with his entire statement, Biden read his promise for a “pathway” to citizenship for illegal aliens off a teleprompter. He linked illegal aliens with first responders, teachers, construction and manufacturing workers.

“These are the people that build our bridges, repair our roads, keep our water safe, who teach our kids, look who race into burning buildings to protect other people, who grow our food, build our cars, pick up our garbage, our streets,” said Biden.

“Veterans, DREAMers, single moms, and by the way, every DREAMer, have hope because I’m coming and you’re not going anywhere. We’re going to provide a pathway, a pathway for 11 million citizens.”

During his address, Biden made a point to emphasize his winning of delegates from both Vermont and Massachusetts, given the two states being the homes of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), respectively.

