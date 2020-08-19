New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said at the Democrat 2020 convention on Wednesday that American voters have a chance to defeat “two existential crises” in the United States — President Donald Trump and climate change.

“We know time is running out to save our planet,” Grisham said. “We have a chance this November to end two existential crises and the environmental annihilation [Trump] represents.”

“We have the chance this November to attack the climate crisis and invest in green 21st-century jobs,” Grisham said.

Grisham also guaranteed that Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden would rejoin the Paris Climate Accord, an international treaty that Trump believes would hurt the U.S. economy and American workers.

Grisham said that Biden’s commitment to green energy would create jobs for Americans even if the fossil fuel industry — expanded under Trump — has created hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Grisham was filmed in the middle of a field of solar panels for the virtual convention.

