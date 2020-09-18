The recent unrest in Minneapolis was “moving votes” because residents in the suburbs and rural areas want to keep America and their state safe, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell said Friday at President Donald Trump’s rally in Bemidji, Minnesota.

“I went downtown for the first time, that’s where, you know, I used to be an addict. I spent a lot of time in those streets. And I went down there — the devastation … Friends I grew up with down there, they lost their businesses. It’s horrible,” he told Breitbart News.

“We gotta get rid of this leadership here in Minnesota. We want to go red on the ticket on down — this great president and the whole state turning red,” Lindell added.

In June, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a pledge to abolish the city’s police department, according to Breitbart News.

However, the council met with Chief Medaria Arradondo on Tuesday and asked him how the department was responding to violence in the area.

“Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?'” Council Member Jamal Osman said, adding, “That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.”

Lindell said at the rally Friday that after so many conversations with people, he believed “one hundred percent” that President Trump was going to take Minnesota in November:

Even the Democrats are flipping over because our Democratic governor and mayor in Minneapolis made some of the worst decisions in the history of the United States. And even if they did vote Democrat, they wouldn’t be voting for a party they once knew. That ship sailed a long time ago.

“And so, it’s gonna be a landslide … but I don’t want to say that because I want everybody to get out and vote. We gotta get out and vote. It’s gonna be amazing,” he concluded.