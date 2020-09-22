Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
All times Eastern.
7:22 PM: Air Force One has landed. Crowd eagerly waiting for Trump.
7:12 PM: Trump expected to land shortly.
Thousands gather in Moon Township, PA tonight ahead of @realDonaldTrump’s arrival for his fourth campaign visit to the state this month. (Clinton won this Allegheny County in ‘16, 56%-40% over Trump.) pic.twitter.com/64gLvCyha7
— Maura Barrett (@MauraBarrettNBC) September 22, 2020
7:09 PM: Trump a bit behind schedule:
TRUMP IN PITTSBURGH: Supporters are doing the “wave” to pass the time here in Moon Township. The president is running behind schedule, according to sources. @WTOV9 pic.twitter.com/ZvURaMfeA4
— Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) September 22, 2020
6:50 PM: Another energetic crowd outside of Pittsburgh for the president:
“I’m getting very close to having a final decision made,” says Pres Trump of his choice to nominate to the Supreme Court. Says he plans to announce it at 5PM/ET on Saturday. “I think you’ll be very impressed by the person chosen,” he tells reporters before leaving WH for PA rally pic.twitter.com/76MgdYzwax
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 22, 2020
Long line to get into @realDonaldTrump’s rally in Moon Township, #PA at a hangar outside #Pittsburgh International Airport.
On the speakers: “Macho Man” fades into “Sweet Home Alabama” 🎶 pic.twitter.com/8xxKyuYEc6
— Natasha Lindstrom (@NewsNatasha) September 22, 2020
There is a screen set up outside the airport hangar where President Trump will be speaking later. Right now, people waiting to get in are watching Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell speak. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/5F9ktwV1Ik
— Kylie Walker (@kylieWTAE) September 22, 2020
The scene right now in Moon Township, PA ahead of tonight’s @realDonaldTrump campaign stop.
We’re still SIX full hours away. This thing will be massive.
Just letting you know- Western PA is TRUMP COUNTRY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N4QnK5vpDE
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) September 22, 2020
If you're wondering what's happening at the airport today, Sam Dutch has the story! @realDonaldTrump is visiting Moon Township for a rally at 7PM today and the audience is already piling up at the gates. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/6xf9SeNooX
— RMU Sentry Media (@RMUSentryMedia) September 22, 2020
TRUMP IN PITTSBURGH: Live coverage of the @realDonaldTrump in Pittsburgh begins at 5 pm on @WTOV9. pic.twitter.com/xIxNEnDse5
— Gage Goulding (@GageGoulding) September 22, 2020
