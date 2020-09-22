***Live Updates*** Trump Holds Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Tony Lee

President Donald Trump will hold a Tuesday evening campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

All times Eastern.

7:22 PM: Air Force One has landed. Crowd eagerly waiting for Trump.

7:12 PM: Trump expected to land shortly.

7:09 PM: Trump a bit behind schedule:

6:50 PM: Another energetic crowd outside of Pittsburgh for the president:

