The Florida Police Chiefs Association made its first ever presidential endorsement, backing President Donald Trump for reelection on Friday.

The association announced its endorsement at a press conference, thanking Trump for his “commitment to law enforcement.”

Thank you President Trump for your commitment to Law Enforcement! https://t.co/aWVInrFtAh — Florida Police Chiefs Association (@FloridaChiefs) October 10, 2020

“President Trump’s support of law enforcement is unmatched, and he continues to support law enforcement by ensuring we have the tools, training, and information we need to protect our communities,” a spokesman said during the announcement.

The president called the organization to thank them for the endorsement, calling them “the bravest and the best.”

“It means so much to me, I really appreciate it,” Trump said on the call.

Trump tweeted out a video of the call with the caption, “I was honored to receive the first ever Presidential Endorsement from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Thank you, I will NEVER let you down!”

I was honored to receive the first ever Presidential Endorsement from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Thank you, I will NEVER let you down! @FloridaChiefs #LESM pic.twitter.com/R2RauC59a5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2020

Fox News reported on September 4 that more than 175 current and former members of law enforcement endorsed Democrat challenger Joe Biden. However, law enforcement organizations — including unions, orders, and fraternities — have endorsed Trump.

Membership in these police organizations combined totals more than 900,000 law enforcement officers.

The International Union of Police Associations, which represents more than 100,000 law enforcement personnel, endorsed Trump for re-election, saying he “has done more for Law Enforcement in the past two and a half years than was accomplished in the eight years that preceded his election.”