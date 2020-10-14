The Catholic Coalition Against Religious Tests for Office launched a video ad campaign Wednesday pleading with four Democrat senators to stand against religious persecution by their party.

Timed to coincide with Amy Coney Barrett’s Senate confirmation hearings, the four ads target Sens. Tina Smith (MN), Mark Warner (VA), Gary Peters (MI), and Jeanne Shaheen (NH), calling for answers about religious tests for office applied by key Democrats, including Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Titled “Questions That Need Answers,” the ads aim to force a response to the ongoing religious bigotry displayed by the Democrats and their leadership.

“The Democrat Party has a Catholic problem with their leadership, including Senators Feinstein, Durbin, Schumer, Booker, and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris,” said Ed Martin, leader of the Coalition, in a statement. The anti-Catholic animus exhibited by the Senators has been so egregious that it has raised objection from the President of Notre Dame, the President of Princeton, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, and even the Harvard Law Review.

“Several Democrat Senators have a chance to show themselves leaders in the conflict — even if it means standing up to their party leadership,” he added. “The Catholic Coalition Against Religious Tests has been asking for months for these Senators to step up and lead. They refused.”

“Today, by releasing these ads, we are encouraging citizens in Virginia, Minnesota, Michigan, and New Hampshire to demand that their senators reject the far left Biden-Harris ticket’s agenda,” Martin said. “Catholics are watching and waiting!”

Last June, the Catholic Coalition organized a letter-writing campaign to press five sitting Democrat senators to stand up to party leadership on behalf of religious liberty.

“America’s long tradition of rejecting religious bigotry is in grave danger – a danger, we regret to say, generated by powerful members of the national Democratic Party leadership,” the group declared in the letter addressed to senators expected to face an uphill battle for reelection.

We are writing to you, it stated, “because as a Democratic incumbent who faces an intense fight for reelection, your party’s leaders will, we believe, pay close attention to what you have to say on this issue since they are anxious to help you in your reelection effort.”

The June 15 letter was sent to Sens. Peters, Shaheen, Warner, Doug Jones (D-AL), and Smith. None of them responded.

