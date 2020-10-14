Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign will call up former President Barack Obama to take on President Donald Trump in the final weeks before the election, according to reports.

CNN cited “Democratic officials” who say Obama will focus on early voting states such as Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin.

ABC News cited an aide to Obama confirming Obama would hit the trail “soon.”

“President Obama plans to hit the trail soon, in addition to all the other activities he’s undertaken all year in support of electing VP Biden,” the aide said. “As he’s said, we all have to do everything we can to win on November 3.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday he felt Obama was doing enough for his campaign.

“He’s doing enough for our campaign. He’ll be out on the trail and he’s doing well,” he said.

The Biden campaign believes Obama can help boost turnout among black men, Latinos, and young voters, according to CNN.

Obama has repeatedly used his social media platform in 2020 to urge his followers to vote and make a plan to vote in the November election.

There's a lot at stake in this election. From getting this pandemic under control to building a fairer economy to taking on climate change and protecting our health care, your vote can make all the difference. Register today and make a plan to vote early: https://t.co/Q2RbOQZwv9 pic.twitter.com/chf7XoUwoA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 13, 2020

Obama emerged from retirement in 2018 to campaign for select Democrats, including Democrat candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams who lost to Republican candidate Brian Kemp.

The former president also campaigned for Florida Democrat candidate for governor Andrew Gillum who lost to Ron DeSantis.