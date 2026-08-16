Caitlin Clark Goes Viral for This Reaction to Angel Reese Missing Game-Winning Layup

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark went viral on social media on Sunday night after a video captured her laughing behind a frustrated Angel Reese after the Atlanta Dream star missed a game-winning layup in the final seconds before overtime.

The Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever were neck-and-neck throughout the rival game on Sunday. Still, when the final seconds hit, Angel Reese failed to convert a three-pointer from Rhyne Howard, costing her team a potential victory. Seconds later, cameras captured an exuberant Caitlin Clark passing behind Angel Reese as she begrudgingly processed the moment. Take a look:

After the Indiana Fever squeaked out a 95-91 victory in overtime, fans couldn’t get enough of the moment, and it became an instant internet sensation.

Caitlin Clark later addressed the moment in a post-game interview.

“You have to make the layup, right? I’m not gonna lie, I was laughing. She gave us another chance, and we took it,” said Clark.