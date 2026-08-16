Green Energy PAC Targets Ralph Norman in South Carolina Senate Runoff

A green energy PAC targeting conservatives is pouring money into South Carolina’s Republican Senate runoff to defeat Rep. Ralph Norman. The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC says it will spend at least $1 million in the race after the PAC’s leaders called Norman “traitorous” to clean energy and solar energy interests.

“It’s about stopping Norman, but it’s also about sending a message to other members of Congress that if they try to hurt the industry, we’re going to fight back,” said Tom Matzzie, who chairs the organization. He is the founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy.

The PAC is upset with Norman and other conservatives over their support of ending green energy tax credits in Republicans’ signature Working Families Tax Cuts legislation.

Earlier this month, the PAC was responsible for the defeat of Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) in his primary campaign. The PAC’s ads did not talk about Rep. Ogles’ opposition to Green New Deal policies but instead pushed his opponent as a more conservative candidate.

Norman alluded to the PAC’s involvement in an exclusive interview on Breitbart News Saturday:

The Washington elite is going to put another $1 million into tearing me down, and I welcome that. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win this race because I’m the only proven candidate that has got credentials, and my record is my resume.

The Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC’s anti-Norman ad says he “betrayed President Trump” by endorsing Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential primary and is a “MAGA traitor” by defying the president’s endorsed choice in the runoff, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone.

The PAC’s ads stand in stark contrast to their mission.

As noted by Axios and Politico, the group supports renewable energy initiatives, but deceptively attacks conservative House representatives who pushed to phase out green energy tax credits implemented by the Biden administration.

The anti-Norman ads accusing him of not supporting President Trump are produced by a prominent Democrat consulting firm. Invest in Tomorrow Coalition PAC has paid Tusk Strategies at least $1.4 million to produce and manage the anti-conservative advertising. Tusk Strategies is led by Bradley Tusk, a venture capitalist who previously worked for former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Both Norman and Graham Nordone have accepted an invitation to a single debate ahead of the critical runoff. It is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.