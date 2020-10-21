Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday expressed support for Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s assessment that the slew of damning reports on Hunter Biden is not part of an ongoing disinformation campaign orchestrated by the Russian government.

“I have every reason to believe he’s got it exactly right,” Pompeo responded of Ratcliffe when asked about the claim by The Spectator’s Amber Athey.

I’ve just asked @SecPompeo if the State Department agrees with the DNI’s assessment that there is no intelligence indicating the Hunter Biden email story is the product of Russian disinformation. He said he has full confidence in the DNI’s conclusion. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 21, 2020

Over the course of the week, the New York Post and Breitbart News published a series of stories regarding emails allegedly from Hunter Biden connecting his father, former Vice President and Democrat White House nominee Joe Biden, to his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

The corporate media and leading Democrats, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), have claimed, without evidence, that the explosive revelations come from the Kremlin.

However, a federal law enforcement official told Breitbart News that the Department of Justice and FBI concur with Ratcliffe that Hunter Biden’s emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

On Tuesday evening, Biden claimed there is “no basis” behind allegations that Hunter Biden profited from foreign business partners by selling access to his father while he was vice president under the Obama administration.

The Democrat White House nominee told Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN 12 News:

This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman. It’s the last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family. Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this, and you know, and all and the vast majority [sic] of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump urged Attorney General William Barr to “act fast” on the allegations of “major corruption” connected to Hunter Biden.

“We’ve not to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption, and this has to be known about before the election,” the president told Fox & Friends.