Hollywood Celebrities Use Mother’s Day to Pressure Jill Biden for ‘Permanent Ceasefire’ in Gaza

A group of female Hollywood celebrities used Mother’s Day to pressure First Lady Jill Biden into calling for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

Entertainers including Rosie O’Donnell, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Annie Lennox, Frances Fisher, LisaGay Hamilton, and Marcia Cross appeared in an Instagram video Sunday, imploring “Dr. Jill Biden” in her role as mother to intervene in the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“We’re calling on you to use your power to call for a permanent ceasefire,” Broad City actress Ilana Glazer said in the video, appealing to what she called Jill Biden’s “moral clarity.”

The Hollywood stars made no reference to Hamas in the video, neglecting to mention the terrorist organization’s major role in perpetuating the suffering of Palestinian people and the fact that it still is keeping U.S. citizens as hostages.

Watch below:

Instead, the stars made vague and at times questionable emotional appeals, with Christine Baranski referring to “the decimation of an entire population of civilians.”

At another point, Eve Ensler, the author of The Vagina Monologues, referred to “the unfolding genocide in Palestine.” (Ensler now goes by the name “V.”)

However, as Breitbart News reported, Israel has allowed food and other essential goods to enter Gaza every day and has helped Palestinian civilians evacuate areas where there is fighting between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

The Instagram video used the hashtag #artists4ceasefire — a reference to the celebrity activist group that has been pressuring the Biden administration for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The organization made its presence felt at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, with Billie Eilish, Rami Youssef, and Ava DuVernay sporting red lapel pins in support of the group.

