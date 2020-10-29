WATCH – Joe Biden: In ‘Five Days … We Literally Are Going to Change the Course of this Country for Generations to Come’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a drive-in rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday evening that Democrats were about to change America “for generations to come.”

“Five days left. Five days,” he said, before adding moments later: “I believe when you use your power, the power of the vote, we literally are going to change the course of this country for generations to come.”

His promise, coming five days before Election Day, is reminiscent of a similar pledge made by then-Senator Barack Obama five days before the election in 2008 (emphasis added):

Now, Mizzou, I just have two words for you tonight: five days. Five days. After decades of broken politics in Washington, and eight years of failed policies from George W. Bush, and 21 months of a campaign that’s taken us from the rocky coast of Maine to the sunshine of California, we are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.

Biden has insisted that he is not a socialist — “I beat the socialist,” he said last month, referring to former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — but his rhetoric has become increasingly radical since he secured his party nomination.

Last Sunday, he was asked in an interview on 60 Minutes to explain his comment in May that the U.S. needed “revolutionary, institutional changes.”

He replied: “Well, for example, I think we have to fundamentally change the way in which we deal with– institutional racism. For example– one of the hardest things, beyond police issues, there’s the issue of accumulation of wealth.”

