Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results – Day 1 – Part 2

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout evening as voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

All times Eastern.

3:20 AM: PA Gov:

We still have over 1 million mail ballots to count in Pennsylvania. I promised Pennsylvanians that we would count every vote and that’s what we’re going to do. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 4, 2020

3:17 AM:

Republicans are winning or have won 24 of 27 U.S. House races listed as "toss-ups" by @nytimes… and 13 of 36 ones listed under "Democrats expected to win narrowly." pic.twitter.com/1TroEj98Jo — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) November 4, 2020

3:15 AM:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) November 4, 2020

3:13 AM: Maine: AP calls for Biden.

3:10 AM: Chris Wallace on Fox News:

Chris Wallace: "This is an extremely flammable situation and the president just threw a match into it. He hasn't won these states … the president doesn't get to say he won states … there's no question that all these states can continue to count votes." pic.twitter.com/iquygEE39Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 4, 2020

Brian Williams on MSNBC:

“We are reluctant to step in but duty bound to point out when he says, ‘we did win this election, we’ve already won.’ That is not based in the facts at all.” Brian Williams fact checks President Trump’s early morning remarks. pic.twitter.com/fOrdlWeu8S — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) November 4, 2020

GOP’s Ben Ginsberg on CNN:

“These are all legally cast votes and the process of trying to toss them out for some reason would just I think be viewed by any court, including the Supreme Court, as just a massive disenfranchisement that would be frowned upon,” GOP lawyer Ben Ginsberg told @CNN's @jaketapper. pic.twitter.com/hgVcgGGtT6 — Stephanie K. Baer (@skbaer) November 4, 2020

3:05 AM: Arizona: AP calls it for Biden, Kelly:

JUST IN: Democrat Mark Kelly has defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally to win election to the Senate in Arizona, according to an AP race call. https://t.co/4dyBamaIsM pic.twitter.com/NEFvgxFhnv — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) November 4, 2020

2:50 AM: Wisconsin:

however it turns out, there is a good chance this will be fourth time in 6 presidential cycles that Wisconsin will be decided by less than a point. — Craig Gilbert (@WisVoter) November 4, 2020

2:35 AM: Reactions: Left, media: “Autocratic,” “Fascist.”

Donald Trump’s premature claims of victory are illegitimate, dangerous, and authoritarian. Count the votes. Respect the results. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2020

We tried to tell you and everyone talked about laws and precedents and Norns as if social constructs held any weight beyond our ability to defend them. Trump is a fascist and America is in incredible danger. Recognize it. See it. You have to stop denying what is obvious. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) November 4, 2020

The message is: stop counting votes. This is the opposite of democracy. This is fascism — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020

This is some next-level autocratic shit right here. — John Heilemann (@jheil) November 4, 2020

“This is not what democratically elected presidents says. That is what authoritarians say!” @DanaBashCNN. — Aseem Chhabra (@chhabs) November 4, 2020

Donald Trump called it a “fraud” to continue to count votes. This does not sound like a democracy. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 4, 2020

2:23 AM: Trump now speaking at the White House. He says “this is without question the latest press conference” he has ever had. Trump thanks the American people for their tremendous support. Trump says “a very sad group of people” is trying to “disenfranchise” people who voted for him.

“We won’t stand for it,” Trump says.

He says he was getting ready for a big celebration. He says he was winning everything and, all of a sudden, it was called off. Trump says the citizens of the country have come out in record numbers to support “this incredible movement.” He says he was not expected to win Florida and he ended up winning it by a lot.”

PRES. TRUMP SPEAKS: "We won states that we weren't expected to win," Pres. Trump says in an address to supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/Rf51ko6Pgj — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 4, 2020

Trump says he has won Georgia and North Carolina and says “they can’t catch us.” Trump says he has a “lot of life” in Arizona because there are a lot of votes from “Trump territory.” Trump rips Fox News for saying it is “fairly unlikely” Trump will win Arizona. Trump says he doesn’t even need Arizona.

Trump says most importantly he is winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. Trump talking about tremendous wins in Florida, Texas, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Trump says all of a sudden everything just stopped. Trump says this is a “fraud” on the American public and an embarrassment. Trump claims he won the election and says the goal, for the integrity of the nation, is for the law to be used in a proper manner. Trump says he will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court to get all voting to start because he doesn’t want Democrats finding ballots in the morning. Trump says he has already won the election and thanks all of the people who has worked with his campaign. He now invites Pence up to say a few words.

Pence thanks Trump and thanks all of the voters who voted for the Trump-Pence ticket. Pence says they will remain vigilant to “protect the integrity of the vote.” Pence says he believes with all of his heart that, because of the voters Trump inspired, that they are on the road to victory and will make American great again, again.

2:13 AM: South Carolina: No blue wave:

So far, House and Senate Democrats have had a horrible night. They haven't yet changed the balance of power in the Senate. At least half a dozen Dem incumbents lost their races when Democrats were confident they would pick up seats. — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) November 4, 2020

2:10 AM: Wisconsin:

Ozaukee Co. (of WOW fame) w/100%: Trump 33,912 (55.2%)

Biden 26,515 (43.1%)

Trump edge: 7,397 2016

Trump 30,464 (55.8%)

Clinton 20,170 (37.0%)

Trump edge: 10,294 So Trump improved, but Biden improved more. Lots more Libertarian votes in 2016 (2,111) than in 2020 (646). — Shawn Johnson (@SJohnsonWPR) November 4, 2020

2:02 AM: Trump is getting ready to address the nation from the White House:

Wh pool has been called — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 4, 2020

2:01 AM: Arizona:

UPDATE Maricopa County’s remaining votes, per spox:

-Est. 168K ballots cast today. They will post tonight.

-248K early votes ready to be counted

-10K provisional

-Unknown number ‘late’ early ballots returned in-person today. Total might be tallied overnight.#12News — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 4, 2020

1:59 AM: Pennsylvania:

UPDATE — Allegheny County is pausing the count and reconvening at 10 am to continue. — Lucy Perkins (@lucyeperk) November 4, 2020

1:55 AM: Montana: Sen. Daines wins re-election:

1:50 AM: California: Voters still dislike affirmative action policies even after demographic changes:

The more things change, the more they stay the same: Proposition 16, which would overturn California's affirmative action ban, is losing 45%-55%. A quarter century ago, voters adopted the ban by about 55%-45%.https://t.co/OgcD8Ka82N — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) November 4, 2020

1:40 AM: Georgia:

Georgia down to a 118k edge for Trump over Biden, with votes still out in the Atlanta metro area. — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 4, 2020

DeKalb County, Georgia update: Biden increased his lead to 214,000 votes there, per county elections board document at 1:13 am https://t.co/9uflXrms3b pic.twitter.com/FbhXay6wQn — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) November 4, 2020

1:35 AM: Texas:

Trump has won Zapata County — just north of the Rio Grande Valley along the border — by 6 points, 53% to 47%, per SOS results. Last two presidential elections there were Clinton +33 and Obama +43. — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) November 4, 2020

1:30 AM: Minnesota: Smith keeps seat for Democrats.

ELECTION UPDATE: Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith has defeated former GOP Rep. Jason Lewis to win a full six-year Senate term, according to an AP race call. https://t.co/j21vK9U3SL pic.twitter.com/1y11Djiw3I — NPR (@NPR) November 4, 2020

1:15 AM: Arizona:

Here's where things stand as of 11pm local time for #Arizona's congressional delegation: Mark Kelly holds a 9-point lead over Martha McSally. AP has called 7 of 9 House races. Tom O'Halleran's lead in CD1 narrowed to 4 points. Hiral Tipirneni holding to 4-point lead in CD6. — Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) November 4, 2020

1:12 AM: Texas: AP calls it for Trump.

1:09 AM: Santorum, on CNN, is very optimistic about Trump’s chances of winning Pennsylvania because a lot of the early vote came from heavily-Biden areas.

1:03 AM: Nebraska:

Biden appears to have held his ground on the first Douglas County releases of Election Day voting from 2p-8p. It appears @JoeBiden will win #NE02's single electoral vote. Story coming quickly on @OWHnews. — Aaron Sanderford (@asanderford) November 4, 2020

12:59 AM: Dana Perino on Fox News:

Dana Perino on President Trump’s claims that “they” are trying to steal the election. ”I would tap the brakes a little bit” on that. — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) November 4, 2020

12:55 AM: Michigan: John James running a bit ahead of Trump:

[con’t] Republican challenger @JohnJamesMI came out to thank supporters at his watch party. He says they’re not leaving until they find out the results. @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/GGZGlDmVsa — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 4, 2020

This is where @JohnJamesMI will delivers remarks on #ElectionDay. This is inside his warehouse just outside of downtown Detroit. A tent is also set up outside for supporters. Follow this thread for updates. @wxyzdetroit #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/PKJHvMEuWD — Rudy Harper (@RudyHarperWXYZ) November 3, 2020

12:47 AM: Trump:

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1323863787825438720

12:42 AM: Biden speaking at his drive-in rally in Delaware with cars honking. He says “your patience is commendable.” Biden says he feels good about where he is. Biden says he believes he’s on track to win this election. He says people need to be “patient” because of the unprecedented early vote.

#BREAKING: Joe Biden speaks to supporters: "We're going to win Pennsylvania… We can know the results as early as tomorrow morning. It may take a little longer. As I've said all along, it's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare who's won this election." #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/sgIJH0RFRl — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020

“It ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted,” Biden says. “We feel good about where we are.” Biden says he is in the game in Georgia and feels good about Wisconsin and Michigan. Biden says he is going to win Pennsylvania.

WATCH NOW: Joe Biden addresses supporters in Wilmington as decisive states in the election have yet to be called: "I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election." #Election2020 https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/32HFnZRC6W — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

12:30 AM: Iowa: Trump projected to win.

12:25 AM: DCCC chair Bustos in trouble.

#IL17 (DCCC chair Bustos): difference of 110 votes with 96% reporting, per WCIA-TV Champaign IL pic.twitter.com/QyP838nIXc — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) November 4, 2020

12:17 AM: Minnesota: AP projects Biden win.

12:15 AM: Arizona and Georgia:

Diane, here's something we haven't seen before pic.twitter.com/pbxoZViGSw — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) November 4, 2020

It’s far too early to call the election in Arizona. Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven’t even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 4, 2020

12:10 AM: Wisconsin:

President Trump is way ahead in Kenosha County, a county he won by 238 votes in 2016. He was the first GOP nominee to win there since 1972.

AP reports:

TRUMP: 63.85%

BIDEN: 34.41%

-With 96% precincts reporting https://t.co/A0wLqHHymM — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) November 4, 2020

12:05 AM: Never Trumpers all over the place:

You have no idea how badly I hoped I would never have to write, think, or talk about Donald Trump after tonight. — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 4, 2020

Biden will win the blue wall – Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania. It will take a couple of days to count all the votes. Be patient. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 4, 2020

12:03 AM: Ohio: CNN also calls it for Trump.

12:01 AM: Polls closed in Hawaii.

CBS News estimates Hawaii is likely Biden. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/MndRc9xdfM — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

