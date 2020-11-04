***Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results – Day 1 – Part 3

11:59 PM: Iowa: Ernst projected to win re-election.

11:57 PM: Maine:

11:52 PM: Ohio: Fox News projects Trump will win.

11:45 PM: AOC: Dems didn’t put in effort to reach out to Latinos:

11:32 PM: Trump confident:

11:30 PM: Arizona:

11:15 PM: Kansas: Marshall keeps Senate seat for GOP:

11:05 PM: Virginia:

11:00 PM: Polls closed in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho.

Biden immediately projected to win California, Washington, Oregon.

10:55 PM: Biden apparently having a drive-in event:

10:52 PM: Georgia:

10:50 PM: Texas: Not just voters of Cuban descent in Florida…

10:45 PM: Dems panicking over Virginia:

10:43 PM: Big ifs…

10:40 PM: D.C.

10:35 PM: Georgia:

10:32 PM: New Hampshire: NBC projects Biden win:

Trump projected to win Utah:

10:30 PM: Pennsylvania:

10:25 PM: Arizona:

10:20 PM: Alabama: Republicans pick up a Senate seat with Tuberville’s win:

10:17 PM: Another Florida House Dem ousted:

10:10 PM: Ohio:

10:02 PM: South Carolina: Graham projected to win re-election:

10:00 PM: Polls closed in Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Utah.

9:55 PM: Nevada:

9:50 PM: Could be more trouble for Biden in Arizona and Nevada if he underperforms with Hispanic voters in those states:

9:45 PM: Florida:

9:30 PM: McConnell:

9:25 PM: Colorado: Biden projected to win.

9:15 PM: Texas: Cornyn projected to win re-election:

9:10 PM: Colorado: Former Governor John Hickenlooper projected to defeat Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO):

 

In Wyoming, Lummis wins her race. Ben Sasse gets re-elected to the Senate in Nebraska after Trump endorsed him.

9:00 PM: Biden projected to win New York. Trump projected to win Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming.

