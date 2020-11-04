Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results – Day 1 – Part 3

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout evening as voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

All times Eastern.

Table of contents:

11:59 PM: Iowa: Ernst projected to win re-election.

BREAKING: Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is projected to defeat Democrat Theresa Greenfield in the race for U.S. Senate, according to WHO 13 Insider Jerry Crawford. pic.twitter.com/ulsBfxmT8c — WHO 13 News (@WHO13news) November 4, 2020

11:57 PM: Maine:

Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won ME-01 And Its 1 Electoral Vote Race Called At 11-03 11:36 PM All Results: https://t.co/mIM9hcN8C8 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

11:55 PM:

11:52 PM: Ohio: Fox News projects Trump will win.

Fox News projects Trump wins the pivotal state of Ohio, clearing a major electoral hurdle in his quest for a second term.https://t.co/jc9GzdILdt — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 4, 2020

11:50 PM:

if you're a Democrat whose goal was America repudiates Donald Trump and his politics I understand disappointment. if you're Democrat whose goal is Joe Biden becomes the next president it's not that bleak — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) November 4, 2020

11:45 PM: AOC: Dems didn’t put in effort to reach out to Latinos:

I won’t comment much on tonight’s results as they are evolving and ongoing, but I will say we’ve been sounding the alarm about Dem vulnerabilities w/ Latinos for a long, long time. There is a strategy and a path, but the necessary effort simply hasn’t been put in ⬇️ https://t.co/HljnWYgeju — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 4, 2020

11:32 PM: Trump confident:

Lindsey Graham: "I've had two calls already — one from President Trump. He's going to win. He's going to win! To all the pollsters out there, you have no idea what you're doing." #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/iFI5LwfxJa — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2020

11:30 PM: Arizona:

"The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Arizona, dramatically narrowing the president’s pathway to reelection. It is the first state of the night where Trump loses a state he won in 2016." 11 electoral votes for Biden — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 4, 2020

11:15 PM: Kansas: Marshall keeps Senate seat for GOP:

BREAKING: Republican Roger Marshall wins election to U.S. Senate from Kansas. #APracecall at 9:57 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #KSelection — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

11:10 PM:

Detroit, Philadelphia and Milwaukee all planning to post vote counts tomorrow as they work through absentee backlog. — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) November 4, 2020

11:05 PM: Virginia:

Virginia votes YES on a proposition to change how they redistrict: a 16 member redistricting commission composed of eight legislators and eight citizens will now draw the districts. – via @mel_holzberg #Decision2020 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 4, 2020

11:00 PM: Polls closed in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho.

Biden immediately projected to win California, Washington, Oregon.

10:55 PM: Biden apparently having a drive-in event:

As cars begin to file in to the Biden Election Night HQ drive-in event in Wilmington, DE, @msnbc plays on the big screens. Current temperature is 40* but the Biden playlist is warming up the growing crowd pic.twitter.com/54xaMsrv0C — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) November 4, 2020

10:52 PM: Georgia:

I just called @kloeffler and congratulated her on making the runoff. She has my support and endorsement. I look forward to all Republicans coming together. Raphael Warnock would be a disaster for Georgia and America. — Doug Collins (Text DOUG to 87123) (@CollinsforGA) November 4, 2020

10:50 PM: Texas: Not just voters of Cuban descent in Florida…

The upshot in TX may well be that while Democrats won big in the suburbs & did well among the small but fast-growing Asian American demographic, they're still clueless when it comes to maximizing the Latino vote, and it'll cost them the state https://t.co/OYSy94A2q1 — Robert Draper (@DraperRobert) November 4, 2020

Again, this is a 95% Hispanic county. One of the poorest in the nation. Something went terribly wrong for Democrats here. https://t.co/ZNxNpG8Cf7 — Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) November 4, 2020

10:45 PM: Dems panicking over Virginia:

Please stop calling me about Virginia. They have not counted the 2.7M early votes. They’ll all be in by 11 and we will win big. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) November 4, 2020

10:43 PM: Big ifs…

Arizona has always been the X-factor. If MI & WI both go Biden—as the campaigns have expected—then Pennsylvania takes center stage, right? Not necessarily. Biden could lose PA and still win the presidency if he wins AZ (plus Maine-2 and Nebraska-2.) Would be 270 on the nose: pic.twitter.com/RT5I2GS0il — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 4, 2020

10:40 PM: D.C.

Now people are just fighting. This is not tear gas. Some sort of smoke bomb. Likely not police. #ElectionNight #BLMPlaza pic.twitter.com/pFugz67cCs — Christina Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) November 4, 2020

Washington DC: a large group of black block militants equipped with gas-masks, radios, and more are gathered together in front of Mirabelle High-End French-American restaurant pic.twitter.com/Cips6YaGqy — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 4, 2020

10:35 PM: Georgia:

Software issue in Gwinnett County delaying up to 80,000 mail-in ballots

https://t.co/yAhvZw97fN — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) November 4, 2020

10:32 PM: New Hampshire: NBC projects Biden win:

Trump projected to win Utah:

10:30 PM: Pennsylvania:

https://twitter.com/hollyotterbein/status/1323820689598615553

10:25 PM: Arizona:

Maricopa County just reported 1.45 million ballots. (That's about the same as total number counted in 2016.) Biden leads 54/44, Mark Kelly leads 55/44. [Trump won here in 2016, narrowly, then Sinema, narrowly.] — Taniel (@Taniel) November 4, 2020

10:20 PM: Alabama: Republicans pick up a Senate seat with Tuberville’s win:

BREAKING: Republican Tommy Tuberville wins election to U.S. Senate from Alabama, beating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones. #APracecall at 9:10 p.m. CST. #Election2020 #ALelection https://t.co/lGfinjTqT4 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 4, 2020

10:17 PM: Another Florida House Dem ousted:

BREAKING: Maria Elvira Salazar (R) defeats incumbent Donna Shalala (D) in race for Miami-Dade District 27 congressional seat https://t.co/cUA90ImXF0

Via @WPLGLocal10 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 4, 2020

10:15 PM:

Ok I’m having the same feelings at this part of the night I did in 2016 — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) November 4, 2020

10:10 PM: Ohio:

Yes, the Delaware County returns for Biden are impressive in Ohio, but also should be looking at Lorain County, once a big Dem county west of Cleveland that Trump could very well flip. pic.twitter.com/bVG63O54NE — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) November 4, 2020

10:05 PM:

At 9:15 p.m. ET, Donald Trump became the favorite to win re-election, according to odds at legal sportsbooks. pic.twitter.com/lewoiR3p4T — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 4, 2020

Biden's implied probability in the betting markets of winning the presidency has now slumped from 67% to 29% — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) November 4, 2020

10:02 PM: South Carolina: Graham projected to win re-election:

The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that President Trump will defeat former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina.

Fox can also project that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina will win reelection by defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 4, 2020

10:00 PM: Polls closed in Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Utah.

9:55 PM: Nevada:

🚨BREAKING: Nevada Judge Extends Poll Closing Deadline by 1 hour–to 8pm for the following polling locations PLEASE SHARE IN NEVADA pic.twitter.com/z9XFn3cqOq — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 4, 2020

9:50 PM: Could be more trouble for Biden in Arizona and Nevada if he underperforms with Hispanic voters in those states:

Subpar Hispanic #s in RGV may keep Biden from winning TX, but he looks likely to win the 5 big urban counties by 900k+ votes (vs 562 for HRC). He'll win Williamson & Hays outside Austin, run much closer to even in Collin (-11k vs. -60k in 16) & even halve Denton deficit. A path — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) November 4, 2020

9:45 PM: Florida:

#Breaking: Republican Carlos Gimenez beats Democratic incumbent Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in race for 26th Congressional District https://t.co/gwzUfyws5Z — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) November 4, 2020

9:35 PM:

Among the top Google searches on U.S. #ElectionDay is "liquor stores near me" In fact, searches for that are at an all-time high 📈 https://t.co/UzQd5BpqkC pic.twitter.com/ZGgxovh33K — Bloomberg (@business) November 4, 2020

9:30 PM: McConnell:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "This is no time to attack our Constitution like some outdated relic. These are the times it was made for…this is no time to declare war on our institutions because one side is angry that the framers made it hard to achieve radical change." #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/ikCmyzNVnX — CSPAN (@cspan) November 4, 2020

9:25 PM: Colorado: Biden projected to win.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Colorado. https://t.co/T6GArkvEPf pic.twitter.com/GF8fPaKGaY — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

9:15 PM: Texas: Cornyn projected to win re-election:

NBC News projects John Cornyn (R) wins in Texas , defeating another Dem longshot who raised tens of millions from national liberal donors. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 4, 2020

9:10 PM: Colorado: Former Governor John Hickenlooper projected to defeat Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO):

Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper wins against Republican Senator Cory Gardner in the first Senate flip of the night. #ElectionDay — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) November 4, 2020

In Wyoming, Lummis wins her race. Ben Sasse gets re-elected to the Senate in Nebraska after Trump endorsed him.

9:00 PM: Biden projected to win New York. Trump projected to win Louisiana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming.

Final polls close at 9 p.m. ET: —Arizona (11 electoral votes)

—Colorado (9)

—Kansas (6)

—Louisiana (8)

—Michigan (16)

—Minnesota (10)

—North Dakota (3)

—Nebraska (5)

—New Mexico (5)

—New York (29)

—South Dakota (3)

—Texas (38)

—Wisconsin (10)

—Wyoming (3) — NPR (@NPR) November 3, 2020

Nicolle Wallace thinks MSNBC viewers are beginning to drink heavily: "You can feel the hopes and the dreams of our viewers falling down, and liquor cabinets opening, all across this great land." pic.twitter.com/xXvjWXBd30 — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 4, 2020

