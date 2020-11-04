***Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results – Day 1 – Part 4

In this June 23, 2020, file photo voting stations are set up in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center for voters to cast their ballot in the Kentucky primary in Louisville, Ky. Just over four months before Election Day, President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to delegitimize …
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File
Tony Lee

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout evening as voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

All times Eastern.

Table of contents:

8:55 PM: Many criticizing Democrats for their poor outreach to various Hispanic communities in Florida.

8:50 PM: Biden still optimistic despite not landing the KO punch with Florida.

8:45 PM: More people gathering in front of White House:

8:30 PM: Polls now closed in Arkansas. AP immediately calls it for Trump.

8:05 PM: Tennessee: AP projects Bill Hagerty will win the Senate race.

8:02 PM: Biden projected to win Connecticut (7), Illinois (20), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), D.C. (3) Trump projected to win Oklahoma (10), Alabama (9), Mississippi (6), and Tennessee (11).

8:00 PM: Polls closed in Alabama, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.

7:55 PM: Fox News projects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will win re-election.

7:50 PM: Voters of Cuban descent in Florida coming through for Trump:

7:40 PM: AP calls West Virginia (5) for Trump and Virginia (13) for Biden.

7:30 PM: Polls closed in Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

7:15 PM: Ohio:

7:02 PM: CNN projects Indiana (11) for Trump. AP calls Kentucky (8) for Trump and Vermont (3) for Biden.

7:00 PM: Polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

6:45 PM:

6:30 PM: Trump:

6:10 PM:

6:00 PM: First polls are now closed in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

5:55 PM:

5:53 PM: James Carville optimistic on MSNBC:

5:50 PM: Michigan:

5:45 PM: Biden campaign reportedly claiming “strong” internal poll numbers.

5:30 PM: Thousands expected to gather tonight:

5:25 PM: CNN exit poll: Qualities voters looked for in candidate:

  1. Strong leader 32%
  2. Good judgment 24%
  3. Cares about people like me 21%
  4. Ability to unite country 19%

5:20 PM: CNN’s exit poll: Just four percent made up their minds in the last week compared to 93 percent who did so before.

5:15 PM: Some early exit polls:

5:10 PM: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny says there is some “pessimism” coming from Biden’s campaign about the uphill climb the former vice president is facing in Florida.

5:05 PM: Conservatives active on social media networks:

5:00 PM: Lots of anger out there:

 

https://twitter.com/robertpjones/status/132364483388239872

PREVIOUS – Day 1 – Part 3
NEXT – Day 2 – Part 1

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.