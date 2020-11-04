Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results – Day 1 – Part 4

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout evening as voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

All times Eastern.

Table of contents:

—

8:55 PM: Many criticizing Democrats for their poor outreach to various Hispanic communities in Florida.

“We must have gotten obliterated by Hispanics…. defund the police killed us,” says top Miami Dem, citing a BLM backlash Waving Che Guevara flags, even though it was by just a few, gets lots of attention in a community that sees him as a symbol of totalitarian butchery pic.twitter.com/Wq6V5ht0DP — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 4, 2020

Imagine if @TheDemocrats invested more $ in doing real outreach and connecting with Puerto Rican voters in Central Florida. That was a LOST opportunity to excite this bloc. They missed the mark. #ElectionNight #Florida — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) November 4, 2020

8:50 PM: Biden still optimistic despite not landing the KO punch with Florida.

Biden email to his supporter list: "Now, I believe that we will win tonight, and I intend to see this fight through to the very end — on that, I give you my word as a Biden." — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 4, 2020

8:45 PM: More people gathering in front of White House:

Message projected on St. John’s Church (The Church, President Trump cleared protesters out of the way of for a photo op):

“In case of coup, we are many they are few. #upholddemocracy” pic.twitter.com/MxVkhXPERG — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 4, 2020

A bit closer to the White House and you see an even bigger crowd gathered on 16th St. which the city recently dubbed “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/pEiCL4Yd7C — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 4, 2020

8:30 PM: Polls now closed in Arkansas. AP immediately calls it for Trump.

8:05 PM: Tennessee: AP projects Bill Hagerty will win the Senate race.

8:02 PM: Biden projected to win Connecticut (7), Illinois (20), Massachusetts (11), Maryland (10), Delaware (3), D.C. (3) Trump projected to win Oklahoma (10), Alabama (9), Mississippi (6), and Tennessee (11).

8:00 PM: Polls closed in Alabama, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.

7:55 PM: Fox News projects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will win re-election.

7:50 PM: Voters of Cuban descent in Florida coming through for Trump:

NYT now gives Trump a 95% chance of winning Florida. If you're wondering why, the Times also shows an 11-point swing towards Trump in Cuban neighborhoods so far. https://t.co/uj2a8Zmg76 pic.twitter.com/fapyKBMxKv — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 4, 2020

7:40 PM: AP calls West Virginia (5) for Trump and Virginia (13) for Biden.

7:30 PM: Polls closed in Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

7:15 PM: Ohio:

Ohio 2020 Election: Coronavirus top issue among Ohio voters, AP VoteCast survey finds https://t.co/XblwVMkO4w — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) November 3, 2020

7:02 PM: CNN projects Indiana (11) for Trump. AP calls Kentucky (8) for Trump and Vermont (3) for Biden.

7:00 PM: Polls closed in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia.

6:45 PM:

Members of Defeat Trump reveal a “Remove Trump” sign in Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. #Election2020 https://t.co/DjbVJW4HeV pic.twitter.com/Wpk4jY0ktO — Bloomberg (@business) November 3, 2020

6:30 PM: Trump:

WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020

6:10 PM:

Internal modeling from @HaleIndy has the campaign winning independents by double digits. #IN05 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) November 3, 2020

6:00 PM: First polls are now closed in parts of Kentucky and Indiana.

5:55 PM:

Rick Santorum, on #CNN, claims the CNN Exit Polls do not suggest a Democratic landslide tonight. — lisa mirando (@LisaMirandoCNN) November 3, 2020

5:53 PM: James Carville optimistic on MSNBC:

Donald Trump is a loser. His approval is 43%. He is going to be defeated soundly tonight. People have been tired of him since he got elected. Young people are going to be the group that puts the nail in the coffin. More to come! — James Carville (@JamesCarville) November 3, 2020

Very optimistic about tonight. I don’t see anything yet today that gives me pause in my prediction that we’re going to have a big night. Keep voting. Keep turning out. — James Carville (@JamesCarville) November 3, 2020

5:50 PM: Michigan:

In Michigan, 12,530 new voters registered as of 2:30pm today, taking advantage of same-day voter registration. That alone exceeds the margin that Trump won by in 2016. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 3, 2020

5:45 PM: Biden campaign reportedly claiming “strong” internal poll numbers.

New: Biden camp internals show “strong” numbers in WI, MI, NC, GA, PA, AZ & NE-2. FL is true toss-up, senior adviser tells @NorahODonnell. Source says not seeing “red tide of low-propensity voters” for Trump. Dem says they are over-performing in WI, NC and GA. @cbsnews — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 3, 2020

5:30 PM: Thousands expected to gather tonight:

There are already a lot of people gathered outside of the White House tonight pic.twitter.com/xt4yIILK26 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 3, 2020

Protestors have gathered in downtown Washington DC, a stone’s throw from the White House. Polls in DC close at 8pm local time @PA pic.twitter.com/57oZCpJevi — Keiran Southern (@KeiranSouthern) November 3, 2020

5:25 PM: CNN exit poll: Qualities voters looked for in candidate:

Strong leader 32% Good judgment 24% Cares about people like me 21% Ability to unite country 19%

5:20 PM: CNN’s exit poll: Just four percent made up their minds in the last week compared to 93 percent who did so before.

CNN national exit poll: Decided on presidential vote:

In the last week 4%

Before that 93% pic.twitter.com/b1sgSrgWRn — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2020

5:15 PM: Some early exit polls:

5:10 PM: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny says there is some “pessimism” coming from Biden’s campaign about the uphill climb the former vice president is facing in Florida.

Biden on election night results: "If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes are counted the next day." https://t.co/XpMvQWrrBp — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 3, 2020

Some news: Vermont @GovPhilScott tells reporters he voted for @JoeBiden just now, making him the first incumbent Republican gov to publicly support the Democratic nominee. — Paul Heintz (@paulheintz) November 3, 2020

“Toward the end I never feel confident, I feel hopeful,” Joe Biden says more than 9 hours into a day that’s taken him to Scranton, Philly and now Wilmington. He’s been in a good mood throughout what’s in part been a nostalgia tour for him today. pic.twitter.com/33qABzB1S5 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

5:05 PM: Conservatives active on social media networks:

Per @crowdtangle, these are the Facebook news pages with the most interaction on Election Day so far. Fox News & Breitbart account for 38% share of voice. pic.twitter.com/keBII66pjB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 3, 2020

5:00 PM: Lots of anger out there:

An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn — Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020

—

Asked if he gave any of his own money to this campaign, Trump dodged. “Well you’ll see that in the filings, but we had plenty of money, I'll tell you,” he said at campaign headquarters on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/85tWF8PGLV — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2020

-Voters don't need to like a candidate to support them. Many Trump voters told us "I don't like the guy" but they either liked his policies and/or feared "socialism." A man in NC told me he backs Trump but won't put a yard sign out because "they'll key your car." — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 3, 2020

I’m guessing this is a typo, but the Trump campaign is texting supporters to “vote for the candidate that will never stop fighting YOU. Vote Trump!” (There should probably be a “for” in there). pic.twitter.com/Ca8GXDmdrx — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 3, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump arrives this morning at Florida polling place to vote. pic.twitter.com/qb22CE2U4e — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 3, 2020

If Trump refuses to accept a Biden victory, unions may engage in the first general strike in the nation since 1946. “Trump wants to steal this election. We won’t let him & we're prepared to engage in mass non-violent protest."https://t.co/Dy5w7Cqbog pic.twitter.com/4XV2iLldSK — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) November 3, 2020

'Non-scalable' barrier goes up around White House before election https://t.co/Jarw8yW13r pic.twitter.com/haY5lx5mRO — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 3, 2020

You read that right: Rubio’s campaign manager, @OnBackground, thinks Biden wins every single battleground state except Texas https://t.co/UAGDkl2XAt — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 3, 2020

Early turnout reports indicate #Florida is witnessing a GOP voter participation % of historic proportions — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/robertpjones/status/132364483388239872

Biden campaign’s @jomalleydillon exudes confidence in election day briefing, saying, “It is clear we are winning.” The campaign isn’t seeing many ballot box issues. “People are voting with minimal issues, with energy and enthusiasm,” she says. — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 3, 2020

Biden campaign continuing to emphasize they have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes Slide shown by campaign manager @jomalleydillon during briefing just now pic.twitter.com/jTeKGZQdhV — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 3, 2020

Photograph of what Joe Biden just wrote on wall of living room of his boyhood home in Scranton, Pennsylvania: pic.twitter.com/fryDwje6nJ — Biden Army (@Biden_Army) November 3, 2020

PREVIOUS – Day 1 – Part 3

NEXT – Day 2 – Part 1