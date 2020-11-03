***Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results

Tony Lee

All times Eastern.

5:30 PM: Thousands expected to gather tonight:

5:25 PM: CNN exit poll: Qualities voters looked for in candidate:

  1. Strong leader 32%
  2. Good judgment 24%
  3. Cares about people like me 21%
  4. Ability to unite country 19%

5:20 PM: CNN’s exit poll: Just four percent made up their minds in the last week compared to 93 percent who did so before.

5:15 PM: Some early exit polls:

5:10 PM: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny says there is some “pessimism” coming from Biden’s campaign about the uphill climb the former vice president is facing in Florida.

5:05 PM: Conservatives active on social media networks:

5:00 PM: Lots of anger out there:

 

