Live Updates*** Election 2020 Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout evening as voters decide whether to give President Donald Trump a second term.

All times Eastern.

—

5:30 PM: Thousands expected to gather tonight:

There are already a lot of people gathered outside of the White House tonight pic.twitter.com/xt4yIILK26 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 3, 2020

Protestors have gathered in downtown Washington DC, a stone’s throw from the White House. Polls in DC close at 8pm local time @PA pic.twitter.com/57oZCpJevi — Keiran Southern (@KeiranSouthern) November 3, 2020

5:25 PM: CNN exit poll: Qualities voters looked for in candidate:

Strong leader 32% Good judgment 24% Cares about people like me 21% Ability to unite country 19%

5:20 PM: CNN’s exit poll: Just four percent made up their minds in the last week compared to 93 percent who did so before.

CNN national exit poll: Decided on presidential vote:

In the last week 4%

Before that 93% pic.twitter.com/b1sgSrgWRn — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 3, 2020

5:15 PM: Some early exit polls:

5:10 PM: CNN’s Jeff Zeleny says there is some “pessimism” coming from Biden’s campaign about the uphill climb the former vice president is facing in Florida.

Biden on election night results: "If there's something to talk about tonight, I'll talk about it. If not, I'll wait until the votes are counted the next day." https://t.co/XpMvQWrrBp — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 3, 2020

Some news: Vermont @GovPhilScott tells reporters he voted for @JoeBiden just now, making him the first incumbent Republican gov to publicly support the Democratic nominee. — Paul Heintz (@paulheintz) November 3, 2020

“Toward the end I never feel confident, I feel hopeful,” Joe Biden says more than 9 hours into a day that’s taken him to Scranton, Philly and now Wilmington. He’s been in a good mood throughout what’s in part been a nostalgia tour for him today. pic.twitter.com/33qABzB1S5 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 3, 2020

5:05 PM: Conservatives active on social media networks:

Per @crowdtangle, these are the Facebook news pages with the most interaction on Election Day so far. Fox News & Breitbart account for 38% share of voice. pic.twitter.com/keBII66pjB — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 3, 2020

5:00 PM: Lots of anger out there:

An Arlingtonian shows President Trump a finger as his motorcade makes it’s way back to the White House after a stop at their campaign headquarters in Rosslyn. pic.twitter.com/q3TfGnSusn — Jay Westcott (@jwestcottphoto) November 3, 2020

—

Asked if he gave any of his own money to this campaign, Trump dodged. “Well you’ll see that in the filings, but we had plenty of money, I'll tell you,” he said at campaign headquarters on Election Day. pic.twitter.com/85tWF8PGLV — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 3, 2020

-Voters don't need to like a candidate to support them. Many Trump voters told us "I don't like the guy" but they either liked his policies and/or feared "socialism." A man in NC told me he backs Trump but won't put a yard sign out because "they'll key your car." — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) November 3, 2020

I’m guessing this is a typo, but the Trump campaign is texting supporters to “vote for the candidate that will never stop fighting YOU. Vote Trump!” (There should probably be a “for” in there). pic.twitter.com/Ca8GXDmdrx — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) November 3, 2020

First Lady Melania Trump arrives this morning at Florida polling place to vote. pic.twitter.com/qb22CE2U4e — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 3, 2020

If Trump refuses to accept a Biden victory, unions may engage in the first general strike in the nation since 1946. “Trump wants to steal this election. We won’t let him & we're prepared to engage in mass non-violent protest."https://t.co/Dy5w7Cqbog pic.twitter.com/4XV2iLldSK — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) November 3, 2020

'Non-scalable' barrier goes up around White House before election https://t.co/Jarw8yW13r pic.twitter.com/haY5lx5mRO — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 3, 2020

You read that right: Rubio’s campaign manager, @OnBackground, thinks Biden wins every single battleground state except Texas https://t.co/UAGDkl2XAt — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) November 3, 2020

Early turnout reports indicate #Florida is witnessing a GOP voter participation % of historic proportions — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/robertpjones/status/132364483388239872

Biden campaign’s @jomalleydillon exudes confidence in election day briefing, saying, “It is clear we are winning.” The campaign isn’t seeing many ballot box issues. “People are voting with minimal issues, with energy and enthusiasm,” she says. — Matt Viser (@mviser) November 3, 2020

Biden campaign continuing to emphasize they have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes Slide shown by campaign manager @jomalleydillon during briefing just now pic.twitter.com/jTeKGZQdhV — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) November 3, 2020