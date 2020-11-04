Oregon First State to Legalize Psychedelic Mushrooms in Therapeutic Settings

Oregon became the first state in the country Tuesday to legalize psychedelic mushrooms in therapy by passing Measure 109.

Measure 109 passed by 56.12 percent Tuesday evening with 1,832,513 votes counted, the Oregonian reported.

Several cities have decriminalized the substance, but Oregon is the first state in the country to permit statewide usage of the substance in a controlled, therapeutic setting.

But the measure does not decriminalize psilocybin statewide. It is still considered a Schedule I drug under federal law and is not approved for medical use, OPB reported.

Instead, the measure creates a two-year period where regulatory details will be established, including what qualifications are required of practitioners overseeing the drug’s use.

Research at universities, including Imperial College London, Johns Hopkins, and the University of California-Los Angeles, have shown promising results of studies where psilocybin was used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and addiction.

The recently passed law will allow those 21 or older who pass a screening to access the drug for “personal development.”

But “magic” mushrooms will not have the same legal status as marijuana. Instead, the drug will be stored and dispensed at licensed facilities.

KGW reported that the drug would not be sold in stores, and people would be prohibited from taking it home. Psilocybin would only be available at a regulated service center.