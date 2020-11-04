President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is assembling an “all-star” legal team to spearhead legal challenges in battleground states such as Michigan, according to a Wednesday report.

Just The News’ John Solomon reports:

Among the lawyers the president is activating include his private attorney Jay Sekulow, who will help campaign lawyers with matters before the Supreme Court as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, officials said. Sidney Powell, the lawyer for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, may also be called upon, officials said.

The report comes hours after the Trump campaign filed lawsuits to halt vote counts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, another key battleground state.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. “We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

Justin Clark, Trump campaign deputy campaign manager, said the campaign will sue in Pennsylvania “to stop Democrat election officials from hiding the ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers,” adding that the campaign seeks “to temporarily halt counting until there is meaningful transparency and Republicans can ensure all counting is done above board and by the law.”

Neither Michigan or Pennsylvania officials have officially called their respective states for either Trump or his Democrat rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier Wednesday, the Trump campaign announced that it will request a recount in Wisconsin.

“There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” said Stepien.