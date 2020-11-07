Live Updates*** Day 5: 2020 Election Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.
President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.
All times Eastern.
—
8:35 AM:
11 a.m.: AZ results
12: p.m.: NV results
Midday: Allegheny County, PA results
And, new data keeps coming in from elsewhere in PA, GA, and some of the smaller AZ and NV counties throughout the day. https://t.co/kkghFCFv0T
— Laura Davison (@laurapdavison) November 7, 2020
8:15 AM: Georgia: Recount still likely:
Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump widened to 7,248 votes overnight as provisional ballots from Fulton County were counted. We are still in recount territory, but there’s only a small number of votes left to tally. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VgFpqP4amZ
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 7, 2020
8:00 AM: Pennsylvania: More results expected this morning.
PENNSYLVANIA update:
Biden leads Trump by 28,877 votes
Biden leads 49.64% to 49.21% with 99% of the vote counted
— Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 7, 2020
JUST NOW: Allegheny County Executive says they have 20-23K mail-in ballots left to count, which have been trending 80/20 toward Biden.
Also have an additional 17K provisional ballots to count, have been trending 75/25 Biden.
Next update "late this morning or early afternoon."
— Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 7, 2020
7:50 AM: Georgia:
Biden's lead in Georgia is now over 7,000 with a last drop from Fulton County. That number is just not going to change much with late provisionals and overseas/military ballots (most of which have already been counted). Barring a massive counting error, Georgia is blue. pic.twitter.com/VwL15AaRzY
— Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) November 7, 2020
7:45 AM:
State of play.
Georgia – Biden leads 7248
Nevada – Biden leads 22,657
Arizona – Biden leads 29,861
Pennsylvania – Biden leads 28,833
Big batch of results expected to be released in Pennsylvania at 0900 which are expected to extend Biden’s lead.
Penn alone gets Biden past 270
— Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) November 7, 2020
