Live Updates*** Day 5: 2020 Election Results

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are battling over Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

All times Eastern.

—

8:35 AM:

11 a.m.: AZ results

12: p.m.: NV results

Midday: Allegheny County, PA results And, new data keeps coming in from elsewhere in PA, GA, and some of the smaller AZ and NV counties throughout the day. https://t.co/kkghFCFv0T — Laura Davison (@laurapdavison) November 7, 2020

8:15 AM: Georgia: Recount still likely:

Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump widened to 7,248 votes overnight as provisional ballots from Fulton County were counted. We are still in recount territory, but there’s only a small number of votes left to tally. #gapol pic.twitter.com/VgFpqP4amZ — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 7, 2020

8:00 AM: Pennsylvania: More results expected this morning.

PENNSYLVANIA update:

Biden leads Trump by 28,877 votes

Biden leads 49.64% to 49.21% with 99% of the vote counted — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) November 7, 2020

JUST NOW: Allegheny County Executive says they have 20-23K mail-in ballots left to count, which have been trending 80/20 toward Biden. Also have an additional 17K provisional ballots to count, have been trending 75/25 Biden. Next update "late this morning or early afternoon." — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) November 7, 2020

7:50 AM: Georgia:

Biden's lead in Georgia is now over 7,000 with a last drop from Fulton County. That number is just not going to change much with late provisionals and overseas/military ballots (most of which have already been counted). Barring a massive counting error, Georgia is blue. pic.twitter.com/VwL15AaRzY — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) November 7, 2020

7:45 AM: