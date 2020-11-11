Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery on Wednesday joined Oklahoma’s brief in the U.S. Supreme Court challenging Pennsylvania’s election process.

WZTV reports:

Election officials from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, and West Virginia all supported the court documents filed on Nov. 9. Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert Slatery III signed on, suggesting that how Pennsylvania handled the 2020 election may be unconstitutional and requesting the Supreme Court to review the state’s actions. The Supreme Court allowed election officials in battleground state of Pennsylvania to accept absentee ballots for days after Election Day. As Americans watched states light up red or blue while awaiting presidential election results, Pennsylvania flipped from red to blue with President-elect Joe Biden scoring 20 electoral votes. President Trump has insistently disputed the election’s results.

The brief reads: “More broadly, this election cycle demonstrates the immense importance to the states of the questions presented in this case: almost 500 cases have filed in almost every state, many of which sought to alter state election statutes on the eve of – and often in the midst of – the 2020 general election.”

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee praised Slatery’s decision to join the brief, saying the officials “[recognize] that and that’s why we are joining other states in making sure that we have elections in the future that are not complicated with rules that don’t apply across states.”

“I think it’s appropriate to work to make sure that this nation doesn’t have the complications associated with this past election,” Lee added. “We need to do this in a way that is clear and understood and that folks in advance know exactly how elections are going to happen, the way it occurred in our state, we need to make sure that happens across this country.”

President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania on Monday against the state’s use of mail-in ballots, alleging it created a “two-tier” voting system for the general election — a claim the state vehemently denies.

The lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania names Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the election boards of seven counties as defendants, accusing them of treating in-person voters to a different standard than those who submitted their ballots by mail.

The Trump campaign accuses the defendants in the complaint of removing “all the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability” for those who cast ballots by the mail compared to those who cast theirs in person.

The complaint also accused the defendants of keeping the election “shrouded in secrecy” by providing candidates “no meaningful access or actual opportunity to review and assess mail-ballots.”

The UPI contributed to this report.